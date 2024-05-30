Fittipaldo: Steelers Receivers Flashing During OTAs

Yes, it’s just OTAs. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t in pads, let alone competing against an opponent inside a stadium. But the race to emerge in the Steelers muddy wide receiver battle starts now, not August, and the sooner the names who make up that competition impress, the better chance they’ll have to stick.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo noted several receivers have stood out through the first two weeks of practice.

“I thought Van Jefferson had a really good practice today,” he told The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “Roman Wilson has had his moments, Quez Watkins has had his moments.”

Wilson is the most notable of the names in the Steelers’ receiver battle, the team’s third-round pick of this year’s draft. The only other receiver lock to make the roster besides George Pickens, Wilson should make an immediate impact. The question will be to what degree and from what position. Mostly used as a slot receiver at Michigan, Wilson being able to play on the outside would increase his role and production.

But he’s far from the only one in the mix. Jefferson has a leg up knowing Arthur Smith’s offense after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons, and had early-career success with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins has 4.3 speed and can hit the home run, averaging 15 yards per catch in 2021. And Calvin Austin III is another home run hitter going into his third year, but only his second seeing the field after missing his rookie year with a foot injury. Scotty Miller also brings wheels, and like Jefferson, played for the Falcons last season.

Despite whatever impressions the group is making early on, it’s hard to count on any one of them in 2024. Jefferson and Watkins haven’t been productive since 2021, while Miller hasn’t crossed 185 yards since 2020. Adding another receiver should remain on the Steelers to-do list, though identifying that player is challenging. If Pittsburgh can’t, they’re likely to rely on their deep group of tight ends headlined by Pat Freiermuth. Darnell Washington also plans on making a jump in his second season while Connor Heyward offers versatility to align all over the formation.