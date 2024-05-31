First Weekend Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are motoring along their offseason activities, finishing up their second week of OTAs. They’ll have another set of practices this upcoming week before their mandatory minicamp in mid-June. It’s possibly the last time we see an NFL offseason play out this way with the NFLPA pushing for OTAs to move from now until late-June/early-July, and attached to training camp as a long “ramp up” period to enter each season.

The Steelers made a roster move this week, signing TE Izaiah Gathings. They’ve also reportedly added to their front office by hiring college scout Jim Noel. Anything else that occurs over the weekend, we’ll let you know.

1 – If the Patriots released WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, should the Steelers sign him?

2 – Do you plan on attending the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh?

3 – Asked this on Twitter and I’ll ask you guys the same. Which group has more receptions in 2024. Jaylen Harris + Najee Harris OR all Steelers Wide Receivers not named George Pickens?

4 – Who is the better coordinator? OC Arthur Smith or DC Teryl Austin?

5 – RB Najee Harris had 284 touches last season. Over/under 284 touches for him in 2024?

Recap of 2024 Memorial Day Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Art Rooney II assured Steelers fans that Mike Tomlin would receive a contract extension at the right time. Steelers Depot respondents believe coach Tomlin will receive a contract extension anywhere between one and five years. Respondent Craig M suggested conditioning his contract: “Base it on W/L and add fines for every time he messes up- just like fining players; if he impedes an opposing player, kick him in the butt, :)” The median response was a two-year contract extension.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers should renovate Acrisure Stadium rather than building a brand new stadium. That was the opinion of 13 of 15 respondents. Wes has strong feelings about keeping the stadium in Pittsburgh. “… if the Steelers ever decide to move out of Pittsburgh, I’ll be done watching NFL football.”

Question 3: Justin Fields will run UNDER 17.5 designed quarterback runs according to 11 of 15 respondents. It would be nice if two or three resulted in scores.

Question 4: Joey Porter Jr. will intercept from one to five passes in 2024 according to the 15 respondents. The median response is four. How about a pick-six!

Question 5: The Steelers lack of a slot cornerback is a bigger concern missing a number two wide receiver. That is the view of nine of 15 respondents. Douglas Prostorog took the middle ground. He commented that the concern is “About equal until camp starts and we get a better sense of the options.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Tomlin Contract Extension Renovate Acrisure or Build Anew Fields O/U 17.5 QB Runs Joey Porter INTs Need WR2 or Slot CB More? SD Consensus 2 Years Renovate Under 4 Slot CB Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD Your Call

