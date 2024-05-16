Film Room: Evaluating CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s Tackling And Run Support

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a question mark regarding the slot cornerback position heading into the summer. No clear name has been written in pen as the clear-cut starter to open the 2024 regular season. However, they have several options to choose from that can contribute to that role, including former West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Bishop signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent after the draft, giving the Steelers another former Mountaineer to pair with their second-round selection: C Zach Frazier. Pittsburgh showed a fair amount of interest in Bishop throughout the pre-draft process, which makes sense as he projects as a slot corner at the NFL level, standing 5-9, 182 pounds. Bishop has spoken about how he believes that he would be a perfect fit in the slot for Pittsburgh and credits his physicality and mentality as a tackler as a big reason why he thinks he can be successful playing inside for Pittsburgh. Does the tape match up with Bishop’s proclamation? Let’s find out.

During his career at West Virginia, Bishop has shown that he isn’t afraid of sticking his face in the fan and making tackles. He logged 172 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss during his career with the Mountaineers, including 67 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss this past season. When you pop in the tape on Bishop, you see that he isn’t one of those pensive defensive backs that look to avoid contact but rather run to it. He works downhill quickly to the ball and breaks down to make the play in run support as you see in the clip below against Penn State, closing space shortly after the ball is snapped and managing to wrap up the scrambling quarterback around the waist as Bishop brings him to the ground.

Bishop does a good job taking out motors as a tackler, going low at the ball carrier’s legs to stop his forward momentum as he works to get the ball carrier to the ground. Watch this clip below as Bishop arrives on the scene after his teammate slows down the running back’s momentum near the line of scrimmage, wrapping up around the ball carrier’s leg as he works to wrestle him to the ground.

When it comes to tackling in coverage, Beanie Bishop does a good job driving on the football and tackling at the catch. He puts himself in good position to contest and deflect the catch (20 pass deflections this past season), but will look to make the stop if he can’t get his hands on the football. Watch the clips below of Bishop rallying to the football as the pass is made to the receiver. He wraps him up quickly and escorts him out of bounds in the first clip while over-pursuing a little too much to the outside in the second clip, but he still manages to make the stop after wrapping up the receiver’s leg.

Overall, Bishop does a good job in run support for his given size, playing with that physical, feisty demeanor Pittsburgh wants in their slot cornerback. His lack of size will be a disadvantage when it comes to tackling bigger opponents like RBs Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in the division, but he has shown that he can be reliable in run support, making the tackle himself as he urgently pursues the football, or will stall the ball carrier by wrapping up his legs as the rest of the defense rallies to help make the stop.

Beanie Bishop may have long odds of making the roster given his status as a UDFA, but the path is pretty clear for him as he contributes on special teams as well as competes for playing time in the slot. GM Omar Khan mentioned that Bishop has a great opportunity to contribute this season despite his undrafted status, and his role as a core special teamer and slot defender who can tackle well in both facets of the game could be the trait that lands him on this team’s 53-man roster or practice squad.