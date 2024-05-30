Donte Jackson Excited To See Year 2 Growth From Joey Porter Jr.: ‘He’s A Very Smart Player’

Well before he became a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade this offseason, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson was long an admirer of their defense, especially the pass rush.

While a member of the Carolina Panthers last season, Jackson studied the Steelers’ defense and was often impressed with what Pittsburgh did from a pass-rush perspective. He was also impressed with the secondary, particularly cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Now a member of the Steelers, Jackson is getting a close up look at Porter. Speaking with reporters Thursday following the sixth Organized Team Activities session of the offseason, Jackson stated that he’s excited to see Porter grow in Year 2, according to video via Aaron Becker of YardBarker on Twitter.

“…I’ve seen a lot of Joey’s film and I’ve seen a lot of what he do, really the whole secondary, last year. And I’m just excited to see him continue to grow,” Jackson said. “He’s a very smart player, just by the questions he asks and just from the stuff he see on the field. You already know that instincts is in him.

“His dad was a great player here for a long time. So everything else is just gonna be him getting out there and just going to do it, man. I’m excited to see him.”

#Steelers CB Donte Jackson is excited to team up with CB Joey Porter Jr. and watch him grow. “I’m just excited to see him continue to grow. He’s a very smart player. … You already know the instincts is in him. His dad was a great player here for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/e6CQWK3UJs — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 30, 2024

Porter put together a very strong rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Penn State. He stepped into a starting role in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and handled the top assignment weekly, more than holding his own. Porter became a true lockdown cornerback, taking away opponents’ top receiver each and every week, giving Pittsburgh that true No. 1 corner on the outside to game plan around.

Porter was quite impressive in the role as that physical, shutdown corner, though he did have some struggles with some penalties. He recorded a 65.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 806 snaps and had a 67.9 grade in coverage, allowing just 25 receptions for 384 yards a touchdown while breaking up six passes and recording one interception.

His lone interception came in a Week 5 win at Acrisure Stadium over the Baltimore Ravens when he stepped in front of a pass in the end zone intended for Odell Beckham Jr.

Entering Year 2, Porter believes he’s the best cornerback in the game and aims to prove that, planning on dominating each and every week.

Based on what Jackson had to say Thursday, it won’t just be Porter shadowing guys, either. They’ll be doing it together.

“Me and Joey, we kind of flip every little team event,” Jackson said, according to video via Becker. “We kind of flip sides because we’re both going to be matching guys, going to be following guys. It’s best that we just go to both sides like that. He didn’t stick on one side last year, and I didn’t stick on one side in none of my career, so it’s just good for both of us to get used to going both ways.”

#Steelers CB Donte Jackson believes he and CB Joey Porter Jr. can both shadow opposing teams’ top players. “Me and Joey flip every little team event we do because we both gonna be matching guys. … It’s best if we good at doing both sides like that.” pic.twitter.com/1OhklTnXx9 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 30, 2024

That shouldn’t come as a surprise from Jackson. Porter never stuck to one side in his rookie season, and it wasn’t something that Jackson did during his career either. Very few cornerbacks in today’s NFL — if any — are stuck on one side, considering coordinators have become wise to moving receivers around in search of the best possible matchups.

That’s the transition to more position-less football that the game moves closer and closer to.

Hopefully Porter takes that Year 2 leap, Jackson stays healthy, and the Steelers have a dynamic 1-2 punch at cornerback that can lock down opposing receivers all season.