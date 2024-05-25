‘Did Expect Some People To Have Some Attitudes’: Patrick Queen Pleasantly Surprised Steelers Welcomed Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash in the free agent market this offseason, signing former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen to the richest free agent contract in team history. Coming over from Baltimore to Pittsburgh means joining the other side of one of the most bitter rivalries in football, and Queen thought that the Steelers might not be as welcoming bringing a former rival into their locker room.

“When you on the opposite of the rival, you kind of don’t know everybody, but you know the team, so I did expect some people to have some attitudes. I did expect some people to be a little rough, but nah, everybody’s been smooth, everybody’s been cool,” Queen said after OTAs earlier this week via Steelers.com.

Queen said that T.J. Watt was one person who he expected to possibly have an attitude, but that hasn’t been the case.

It’s really not much of a surprise that the Steelers have welcomed Queen with open arms, but it’s understandable why he’d have some trepidation. Queen was vocal in the past about his dislike of the Steelers and, at the time, Mike Tomlin. Joining the other side of the rivalry could’ve brought some hesitation about Queen. But he’s also coming off an All-Pro season, and he’s undoubtedly a huge pickup as the Steelers look to actually make some noise in the AFC and win a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

It’s not hard for the Steelers to put aside whatever hard feelings might have come in the past with Queen playing for the Ravens when he’s now on Pittsburgh’s side. T.J. Watt, the player that Queen specifically might have been worried about, praised his game the other day.

Pittsburgh has had a bit of a revolving door at the inside linebacker position ever since Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending injury, and the hope is that Queen can solidify the position now and for years to come. He’s a talented player and a former first-round pick who’s seemed to enjoy his time in Pittsburgh thus far. It’s going to be fun to watch the impact he has on the field for Pittsburgh.

He can also mentor Payton Wilson, whom the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson was one of the most talented linebackers in the draft but fell due to injury concerns, and Queen already praised his ability. Learning from Queen should only make the rookie’s transition to the NFL easier.

With Queen now on Pittsburgh’s sideline, the two matchups against the Ravens should have a little extra flavor in 2024.