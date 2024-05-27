DeShon Elliott Loves The Way Minkah Fitzpatrick Works, Excited To Play With ‘Best Safety In The NFL’

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency on a two-year deal, veteran safety DeShon Elliott has immersed himself into not only the history of the Steelers, but the culture of both the past and the present as well.

It helps that he gets to work alongside a team leader and franchise pillar like safety Minkah Fitzpatrick every day.

Getting that opportunity to work with a player he calls the “best safety in the NFL” is something that Elliott really enjoys and appreciates. Speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter in a video that posted to the Post-Gazette’s YouTube page Monday morning, Elliott had quite a bit of praise for his new teammate.

“Minkah is the best safety in NFL, being unbiased,” Elliott said, according to video via the Post-Gazette. “He’s very smart, great instincts, and his work ethic…I love it, the way he works.

“He works like me. A lot of guys don’t work the way I work, and I appreciate him as a player.”

An argument can be made that Fitzpatrick is the best safety in the NFL, bar none.

Though he’s coming off a disappointing 2023 season that was hampered by a hamstring injury, a knee injury and a broken hand, which saw him play in just 10 games and fail to record an interception, he still remains one of the elite-level talents at the position.

Dealing with that many injuries though, on top of also having to wear a number of different hats defensively to help cover for deficiencies in other areas — much like he had to do during what was considered a disappointing 2021 season — led to a quiet year overall from Fitzpatrick, even with a Pro Bowl nod.

Fitzpatrick had 64 tackles in just 10 games, but he didn’t have the ball productivity many have become accustomed to so far in his career. Due to the injuries, as well as having to help compensate for issues elsewhere, the Steelers looked to give Fitzpatrick help this offseason.

In steps Elliott, who has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Having a presence like Elliott, along with veteran Damontae Kazee, should help Fitzpatrick get back to his productive, disruptive ways.

Should he be able to get back to his disruptive ways, Fitzpatrick will grab that mantle of best safety in the NFL once again, a spot he’s held down more often than not since coming to Pittsburgh via trade.