Deshaun Watson Views Steelers as Browns’ Biggest Rival

There are just some teams in the NFL who hate each other’s guts, no matter how much time passes or how different the teams become. In the AFC North, it feels like that could be said about every team, even if some outlets believe none of those rivalries are among the NFL’s greatest. Those four teams go to war every time they play, with even the rare blowouts feeling stressful and physical. The marquee matchup that most Steelers’ fans tend to associate this brand of football with is when Pittsburgh plays the Ravens, but the Bengals have certainly left their mark as well. One team most fans probably don’t look at as a rival is the Browns because of how terrible they’ve always been, but it seems Cleveland’s quarterback disagrees.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t been with the Browns very long, only joining the team after being traded there by Houston in 2022, and he’s yet to play anywhere close to a full season with them. However, it seems like the little experience he’s had has been impactful, as on the latest episode of his podcast, QB Unplugged, Watson was asked to list his top four rivalries in all of sports. There was only one rivalry from the NFL on his list, and it was Steelers-Browns, despite the Browns and Ravens having more history.

”Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure,” Watson told his co-host, Quincy Avery. “It’s even bigger than Cincinnati. It’s not Baltimore. Baltimore is a big game, for sure. It’s up there, but it ain’t as real as Pittsburgh.”

Avery was surprised by Watson’s answer because, at least on paper, the Browns’ greatest rivalry should be the Ravens, what with the Ravens actually being a relocated version of the old Browns. Despite that, Watson is adamant that the Steelers are the Browns’ fiercest opponent. Watson has only faced both teams twice, losing both games against the Steelers and winning both against the Ravens. Perhaps it’s that lack of success against the Steelers that has them rooted as the Browns’ top foe for Watson.

For Watson and the Browns, that could be true, but for the Steelers, it’s more likely that the Browns are at the bottom of the list when it comes to rivals in the AFC North. Besides a dreadful playoff loss in 2020, the Steelers have essentially been the Browns’ big brother since they were re-established in 1999. All time, the Steelers are 81-63-1 against the Browns. However, since 1999, they’re 39-10-1, with the Browns constantly floundering at the quarterback position, while the Steelers have mostly kept themselves in Super Bowl contention.

If Watson wants to prove those wrong who say the Bengals and Ravens are greater rivals for the Steelers, he’ll have to remain healthy this year, as the Steelers don’t play the Browns until Week 12. Just as well, the Steelers will be in the midst of their hardest stretch of the season, so if they want to have any chance at making the playoffs this year, they’ll have to keep the status quo against Cleveland and keep Watson winless as a Brown against the Steelers.