Depot After Dark: The Pivot’s Partnership, Terrible Towel On Tour, Mike Vick Makes Chess Debut

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 14.

The Pivot’s Partnership

Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor are partnering with Fanatics in conjunction with the trio’s The Pivot podcast. Media reporter Andrew Marchand tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

Fanatics is making its first move into the content space by partnering with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor's The Pivot podcast. Fanatics has long been discussed as being potential media players. This could lead to other podcast deals and possibly much more. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 14, 2024

The details of the deal aren’t completely clear. The Pivot has quickly become one of the most popular sports podcasts featuring big-time interviews with Mike Tomlin, Shaq, and, most recently, a sit down with Tom Brady.

Let’s just hope Fanatics has a better time with podcasts than they have making MLB jerseys.

Terrible Towel On Tour

Steelers’ Nation is asking where your Terrible Towel has traveled to. They sent out this tweet Tuesday with a collection of cool snapshots of the Towel around the world, which you can see below.

What’s the coolest place you’ve taken your Terrible Towel? Reply with a photo! ⬇️ #TowelTuesday pic.twitter.com/vRmjtVwXUi — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) May 14, 2024

We know the Terrible Towel has been all over and out of this world, an iconic way to tell anyone from any corner of Earth you’re representing Steelers’ Nation.

Vick’s Chess Tourney Debut

Mike Vick isn’t competing on the football field anymore. But he’s taken his skills to the chess board. Vick is one of several current and former NFL players participating in BlitzChamps III taking place Wednesday, May 22 at 3 PM/EST. In a chess tournament for a good cause, the winner receives $30,000 to donate to a charity of his choosing. The rest of the entrants will receive $70,000 to split between them.

Other players with Pittsburgh ties include WR Larry Fitzgerald. Current players entered in the tournament include Buffalo Bills WR Mack Hollins, Kansas City Chiefs S Justin Reid, and Indianapolis Colts OG Quentin Nelson. Last year’s winner, Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill, returns, while the victor from two years ago, Titans CB Chidobe Owuzie, will look to reclaim his title.

You can watch the tournament on their YouTube channel here.