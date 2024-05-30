Depot After Dark: Steelers Attending ManUp, Minkah’s Snag, Coaches Dislike OTA Proposal

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 29.

Steelers Attending ManUp

Several current and former Pittsburgh Steelers will attend the annual “ManUp” Conference held June 8 at the Victory Family Church in Cranberry. Per the event’s website, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be one of the speakers. Current Steelers slated to join him include OLB Alex Highsmith, S Miles Killebrew, DL Cam Heyward, and HC Mike Tomlin.

The event is a faith-based conference emphasizing the importance of fatherhood while facing breakout rooms on other related topics. Doors open at 8 AM/EST with the first speaker slated to come on stage at 9 AM/EST.

Minkah’s Snag

Highlights from OTAs and minicamps mean little but they provide the first football we’ve had in months and the only football we’ll get until training camp. The Steelers’ Twitter/X account shared this clip of FS Minkah Fitzpatrick making a one-handed snag in OTA individual drills.

Fitzpatrick is looking for plays like those once the regular season rolls around. In part due to missing half of 2023 with injuries, he failed to intercept a pass in a season for the first time in his NFL career. In fact, he had done it every year of college and the NFL. Count on him being eager to restart that streak in 2024.

Coaches On OTA Change

Yesterday, news dropped of the NFLPA finalizing a proposal that would alter the offseason landscape. OTAs would shift from May to late June-early July and be the “ramp up” period leading directly into training camp. That would change from the current model of teams breaking post-minicamp in June before reuniting for camp in July and officially starting the season.

While there seems to be enough votes from the players, coaches don’t seem to feel the same. Per MMQB’s Albert Breer, they aren’t fan of the idea primarily because it would mess with the one section of downtime they get each year.

Let's just say this new proposal to scrap offseason programs, start training camp with a ramp-up period in June, and eliminate the annual summer break in the NFL calendar is going over like the Hindenburg with coaches and front-office people. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 28, 2024

While coaches might not like it, Roger Goodell and ownership may still embrace the idea if it helps them get an 18-game season. This proposal figures to be considered beginning in 2025.