Depot After Dark: Schefter’s International Prediction, Goodbye Chain Gang?, Swann Returns To Canton

Schefter’s International Prediction

As the NFL expands its game globally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks international games will become common not just for the league but for each team. On the latest episode of his podcast via Warren Sharp, Schefter predicts that, eventually, every team will play at least one game internationally each season.

“Eventually” is probably doing heavy lifting here, and this isn’t an imminent plan. But the league has quickly expanded its global markets, playing in Brazil and Ireland this year while looking to Australia in 2025 or 2026. And they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Goodbye Chain Gang?

The NFL has toyed with the idea of ditching the “chain gang” to measure first downs. While that won’t be fully implemented in 2024, the league will take a longer look in the preseason. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the NFL will use “optical tracking” in the preseason. If it goes well, they will carry it over into the regular season.

“If the system works, it would make for a more accurate measuring system that reduces the amount of human error,” Jones writes.

Specifically, this would be used to measure if a player has gained the yardage required for a first down. The team’s current model is to have the chain gang come out and measure, leading to some strange moments with refs using index cards to determine a first down. Now, that could be a thing of the past, though the chain gang would still be kept as a backup and visual cue.

Swann Returns To Canton

Lynn Swann recently spent a day in Canton, Ohio, greeting fans and spending the day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The HOF Twitter account shared a video of Swann’s day hanging with fans as part of The Residency program.

