Depot After Dark: RB Reads Conner’s Book, Hines Selling House, Mike Adams’ GoFundMe

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 31.

Jonathan Ward Reads Conner’s Book

From a few days ago but worth sharing. New Steelers RB Jonathan Ward shared this Instagram story of him reading former Steelers RB James Conner’s book, Fear Is A Choice. It’s captioned with “PA legend [for real].”

Ward tried out with the team in rookie minicamp and signed at the start of OTAs. He’ll compete for a practice squad spot with Daijun Edwards and La’Mical Perine this summer.

Hines Ward Selling House

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Hines Ward is selling his Cypress, Texas home. After leaving as the San Antonio Brahmas head coach and taking a job as Arizona State’s wide receivers coach, Ward is selling his real estate just outside of Houston.

Per the Houston Chronicle, the over 5,500 square foot residence is asking $2.1 million. Built in 2021, Ward purchased the house in 2022 for just over $1.5 million. You can find more information about it on its Zillow listing here.

Drafted in 1998, Ward spent his entire playing career in Pittsburgh before getting into coaching. He spent a summer interning with the Steelers and time with the New York Jets, but recent years have had him coaching in the southern half of the United States.

Mike Adams GoFundMe

Former Steelers OT Mike Adams took to Instagram to share a serious story of an ongoing lawsuit against one of the men involved in his 2013 stabbing incident. Adams is sharing his story while creating a GoFundMe to raise money for ongoing legal fees.

“Those men have since come after me in court,” his Instagram message reads, in part. “I’ve spent $100,000+ in attorney fees over the years and have been bleed dry yet again. This time financially. I’m looking for help to fight against a frivolous lawsuit against me by the same people who almost murdered me in 2013.”

Adams was stabbed on June 1, 2013 and nearly died from his injuries. The men charged with stabbing him were acquitted and Adams sued them in civil court seeking $35,000 in damages. The men accused have also filed lawsuits against him on the basis of being unfairly charged and tried, claiming Adams made up the story. Those suits date as far back as 2014 but have continued in recent years.

Adams’ full post is below. A second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2012 draft, Adams appeared in 41 games for Pittsburgh, making 20 starts. He recently attended Troy Polamalu’s Resilience Bowl held in Pittsburgh on May 31.