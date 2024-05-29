Depot After Dark: Camp Hats, Pittsburgh’s Draft Plan, Thibodeaux Wants Sack Record

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 28.

Camp Hats

The Steelers have released their camp hats for the 2024 summer. The team posted photos of the different styles to their Twitter/X account Tuesday morning.

JUST LAUNCHED: The 2024 Training Hats 🔥 Shop now ⤵️ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) May 28, 2024

The team figures to release their training camp schedule roughly one month from now. If the NFLPA gets its way, it could be the last version of the traditional camp schedule.

Pittsburgh’s Draft Plan

The city of Pittsburgh is already quickly formulating a plan to host the 2026 NFL Draft. While nearly two years away, city leaders are coming together to “revitalize” downtown before hundreds of thousands of fans flock to the city. Per KDKA’s Andy Sheehan, a plan will be released next week of proposed changes and incentives.

“Sources say next week, the conference will unveil that plan, which includes incentives for office buildings to be converted into apartments, the creation of new public spaces, and a vigorous public arts program to provide free entertainment and cultural events regularly.”

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in late April or early May. This will mark Pittsburgh’s second time holding the draft, but the first in the modern era. The other instance came in 1947.

Thibodeaux Wants Watt’s Record

New York Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is gunning for T.J. Watt’s sack record. And Michael Strahan’s, which is a little more relevant for a fellow Giant.

“We’re just going to start this off. If you were wondering, I’m going for the record — so don’t ask,” he said jokingly via NFL and NJ.com. “Every year I’m here, I’m going for Michael Strahan’s record.”

Watt and Strahan are tied for the official sack record of 22.5. Strahan set it first in 2001 – aided by a Brett Favre dive – before Watt matched it in 2021. The unofficial sack record remains with Al “Bubba” Baker’s 23 he set as a rookie in 1978.

Thibodeaux broke out for 11.5 sacks last season after posting four as a rookie. He was on a pace to potentially lead the league in sacks before putting up zeroes over the last month of his season. But even restarting that streak of averaging just under one sack per game won’t be enough to get him to the top mark. Breaking it would require 1.4 sacks per game, a high bar to clear.