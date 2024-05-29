Darius Rush Says Steelers Gave Him ‘Very Small List’ Of Plays To Learn In 2023, Ready For Full Menu

A 6-2 cornerback with sub-4.4 speed, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Darius Rush has obvious intriguing qualities. And yet as a rookie he spent time with three different teams last year. Why did he bounce around, and when he finally signed with the Steelers, why didn’t he play more?

“I’m a guy who came in the middle of the season”, Rush told Mike Prisuta for the team’s website recently. “They gave me a very small list (of defensive plays) to learn. I just had to make sure I executed it to the best of my ability. It just came with injuries and things of that nature. Honestly, just very grateful to be on the field”.

A fifth-round draft pick out of South Carolina by the Indianapolis Colts, Rush failed to make their 53-man roster. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him the next day, Rush spending a few weeks on their practice squad before the Steelers claimed him on Oct. 18.

Rush saw his first NFL snaps on Nov. 11, a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He logged 30 defensive snaps in that game just weeks after signing, generally playing good ball. He lacked a certain hustle, on the other hand, and is most noted for dropping a would-be interception. Unfortunately, his most memorable play is failing to secure a would-be game-sealing interception.

This year, Rush is back to competing for a roster spot, but he’s open for anything. Players like him don’t have much of a choice, of course. If you’re not a starter and you want to keep your job, you do whatever the coaches tell you to do.

“There’s always a role, you just gotta earn it”, Rush said, via Prisuta, about his first big day back. “Whether it’s corner, nickel or special teams, those are the opportunities that I have. Just gotta go out there and compete every day”.

The play Rush is most notable for is that dropped interception, but he doesn’t have awful hands. He did record three interceptions in his final two seasons at South Carolina. And he has the athletic profile the Steelers like in their cornerbacks.

It’s not uncommon for teams to limit the menu under which young, inexperienced players like Rush have to operate. The Steelers even did that with Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019 after trading for him. Granted, that didn’t last long., as he quickly developed into an All-Pro.

Most players in his shoes don’t walk very far in that, them. Rush wasn’t even one of the Steelers’ draft picks. But they don’t have to serve him the diet playbook this year. Perhaps his size and natural talents take over this offseason and he shows who he really is.

And that’s more than just a select few plays, of course. He’s had quite a good chunk of time now to learn the defense. Rush is no longer chasing the moving train but right rather is on board. With a full menu at his disposal, can he finally feast with the Steelers?