Connor Heyward Willing To Do Whatever Coaches Need, Including Play Fullback

So far as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Connor Heyward has shown that he truly is a positionless guy, one who is a tried-and-true “football player.”

Many like to give him that label as a compliment, including myself.

It’s one he’s adopted entering Year 3 in the NFL.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following the latest Organized Team Activities session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Heyward said he views himself as a football player and is willing to do whatever the coaching staff asks of him.

“All the above,” Heyward said when asked what he is at this point, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “I do my indie [individual drills] with the tight ends, but I always look at myself as a football player. Just come do whatever the coaches tell me to do. Running back, tight end, fullback, and special teams, of course.

“Because I know that’s part of my role, and the more the merrier.”

Heyward has been that Swiss Army knife for the Steelers through his first two seasons.

When he’s been given an opportunity at tight end, he’s made some plays in the passing game. Through his first two seasons, Heyward has 35 receptions for 318 yards and a touchdown. He even got some work at running back during training camp and the preseason in 2023, seeing 14 snaps in the backfield.

During the year, Heyward was also an invaluable special teams piece for the Steelers and even blocked a punt against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Though he’s a bit undersized as a true in-line blocking TE, Heyward proved he could handle that role last season, too. Heyward acquitted himself well when the Steelers were in 12 and 13 personnel. He saw 280 snaps as an in-line tight end in 2023, doubling his snaps from an alignment perspective from his rookie season, which shows how much the Steelers trusted him.

Now, with Arthur Smith in the fold as the new offensive coordinator, Heyward could move around even more, and could even get some work at fullback, which is a position that Smith likes to utilize.

As a former college running back and an undersized tight end, Heyward could transition well to that fullback/H-back type role, giving the Steelers a dependable blocker out of the backfield as well as a receiving threat.

He can do whatever is asked of him. He’s shown that in his first two seasons. He’s a football player, through and through.