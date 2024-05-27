Cole Holcomb ‘Not Worried At All’ About Return From Knee Injury: ‘I Know I’ll Come Back’

Battling through injury and adversity is nothing new for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Through his first five NFL seasons, Holcomb has dealt with multiple injuries, including a knee injury in 2023 and a foot injury that ended his 2022 season in Washington.

Now, he’s battling back from yet another injury, this one suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 season against the Tennessee Titans.

“I’ve dealt with injuries before,” Holcomb said to the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko during OTAs. “I’m not at all worried or anything like that. I know I’ll come back, and I’ll play football.”

This process, though it is a grind, is nothing new for Holcomb. From a recovery standpoint with injuries in the NFL, Holcomb has been there, done that. This is just another step in his career path.

While he might not be worried and believes he’ll return to play football again, the Steelers — at least based on the moves they made this offseason at the position — are not as convinced.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, GM Omar Khan didn’t have an update on Holcomb, nor did head coach Mike Tomlin at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando in March. Ultimately, the Steelers signed Patrick Queen to a three-year deal in free agency, making a significant splash. Then they took advantage of North Carolina State’s Payton Wilson falling in the draft due to (ironically) medical concerns.

During Organized Team Activities last week, Tomlin offered an update on Holcomb, stating to reporters that he is battling to get back and is doing well. Then Holcomb added an update of his own in his conversation with Batko, though he wouldn’t put a time frame on his return.

Getting Holcomb back to pair with Queen, Wilson and veteran Elandon Roberts would undoubtedly turn the Steelers’ inside linebackers room into a strength not only defensively, but arguably the entire team. Queen is coming off a second-team All-Pro season in Baltimore, Roberts was outstanding in his first season with the Steelers while helping navigate the injuries the Steelers dealt with at the position, and prior to his injury, Holcomb was having a strong first season in the Black and Gold.

Holcomb had 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two passes defensed and four tackles for loss, playing 447 snaps on the season before getting hurt. He graded out at a 64.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 72.2 in run defense and a 55.2 in coverage.

Hopefully, Holcomb comes back better and stronger, which would shore up an area that has been a weakness for the Steelers in recent years, but now looks to be in great shape overall.