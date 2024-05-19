Chris Long ‘Can’t Figure Out’ Why The Steelers’ Projected Win Total Is Only 8.5

Death, taxes and the Steelers having a record over .500. Few things are more certain in life than those three things for the last 17 years, but that’s what happens when you have Mike Tomlin as your head coach.

Despite roster shortcomings or injuries, Tomlin has proven to be among the best when it comes to getting the most out of his players. Still, year after year it seems the consensus media routinely fades his chances breaking the .500 record threshold.

This year, the mark is set at 8.5 wins, something that former NFL defensive end Chris Long can’t wrap his head around.

“I can’t for the life of me figure out why their win total is 8.5,” Long said on his podcast Green Light with Chris Long. “Mike Tomlin, all he does is win games, everybody knows that, right? Now you got one more game to do it.”

Long is of course talking about the 17th game added to the team’s schedules, which was added in 2021.

Long went on to say that the Steelers do have a grueling schedule for the 2024 season, headlined by the last stretch of games where they face the Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals.

Still, Long believes the team improved enough offensively to win at least nine games in 2024.

The top of that list is the team’s moves for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While Tomlin says Wilson is in “pole position” to be the starter in 2024, either option seems like an upgrade from the QB carousel the Steelers dealt with a season ago.

Outside of the quarterbacks, Long also highlighted Arthur Smith, Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris, and George Pickens as players who should be able to help the team clear the 8.5-win mark.

Last season, the Steelers finished the year 10-7, earning a playoff spot and eventually losing to the Buffalo Bills. The catalyst for their success was their divisional head-to-head record of 5-1.

It’s a far cry to hope the Steelers run the table in the same way for 2024, especially after sweeping both the Ravens and Bengals. Instead, a split 3-3 record against the AFC North seems more realistic.

From there, the only way the team will be able to achieve a record above .500 comes with its non-divisional games. Early-season wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders seem to be vital for the team to once again reach at least nine wins, especially with the tough schedule later on.

No matter how it shakes out one thing is for sure, betting against Tomlin is a losing effort.