Calvin Austin III Says That Offensive Coaches Are ‘Pushing That Everybody Be Perfect’

There are multiple different ways someone could describe the Steelers’ offense over the past couple of years, and none of them are good. Besides being predictable and slow, they’ve been self-destructive, ugly, and a negative more often than a positive. There are numerous reasons for this, but atop the list may have been the coaching. Matt Canada wasn’t ready to be an offensive coordinator, and everything trickled down from him, so nobody ever felt like they were ready. However, one current Steelers receiver believes that the team is pushing hard to change that under Arthur Smith and the rest of the offensive coaching staff.

Calvin Austin III was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, and while his career hasn’t had the fast start that his blazing 4.32 40-yard dash time would imply, perhaps that will change with a new offense in place this year. Speaking to the media after practice today, Austin was asked what was noticeably different about the offense so far, and his answer should please Steelers’ fans.

”It’s a lot more intensity and a push behind it. It’s not a lot of, as we say around here, lip service, not just saying something. We’ll say something in meetings, and we go out on the field, and Coach is looking for that. He’s pushing for that. It’s not just we’re saying it to sound good. We are actually going out there. You can feel that we’re pushing on offense. We’re pushing that everybody be perfect in details and everything. It’s still early, so we’re not gonna be perfect, but the coaches are pushing for that perfection.”

Perfection would certainly be a complete turnaround compared to what the offense has looked like, so if the team even moves in that direction slightly, it will be an absolute win. Smith was a successful offensive coordinator with the Titans, and a mark of that was how physical and intense they were. Granted, they had Derrick Henry, but it wasn’t just him. That whole Titans’ team did everything they could to outwork everyone, even ending Tom Brady’s reign of terror in New England. Based on what Austin says here, it seems Smith is trying to instill that kind of attitude with the Steelers.

Austin was asked a follow-up question on the coach’s asking for perfection from the players and how they were receiving that, giving a firm answer in support of the method.

”If it’s not well-received by any player, then that player probably don’t belong here. Because we’re pushing a bit. We’re pushing to be great. We’re not pushing to just have a winning record. We’re pushing to be world champion.”

That lines up well with Coach Tomlin’s saying about wanting volunteers, not hostages, as well as Austin’s previous statements about wide receivers’ coach Zach Azzanni. This offense clearly has a chip on its shoulder, and they’re out to prove that it was the previous scheme that was the problem, not them. They’ve heard fans say they’re sick of just having a winning record, and they’re looking to push past that.

Austin should have a bigger role in this offense with Diontae Johnson gone and the receiver room as weak as it’s ever been. He’s not afraid of any of the competition either, and it seems like he’s ready to see this offense turn in more good days than bad. It shouldn’t take long to see if this new level of coaching has taken effect either, as previous years’ offenses have been anything but intense. With any luck, Smith and the rest of the coaching staff will finally bring some balance to the Steelers.