Calvin Austin III ‘Most Definitely’ In A Better Place As Game Has ‘Slowed Down Even More’

You hear it often from young players: the game has slowed down for them.

For Pittsburgh Steelers third-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III, he has reached that point.

Coming off his first true season in the NFL after missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Austin enters Year 3 ready to prove himself in a new offense and take advantage of the opportunity in front of him in the wide receiver room, where the Steelers have some questions.

To do that, Austin will have to take a step forward as a route runner, becoming a dependable receiver. He feels he’s in a better place now entering Year 3 and says that the game has slowed down for him.

“Oh, most definitely,” Austin said to reporters Tuesday following an OTA session when asked if he’s in a better spot entering the season, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “In this league if you haven’t improved, then you’re gonna get left behind. Even more, I feel like the game has slowed down and I can just…I’m really out there and I’m knowing what I can do mid-route before the route, during the route.

“I’m actually reading it, not just going out there running. So I think the game has slowed down even more and I’m just feeling very, very comfortable.”

Last season, Austin showed flashes of what he could do with his speed. He believed that his Week 3 72-yard touchdown on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders was going to be his coming out party as he showed off his burners on Sunday Night Football and hit on an explosive play downfield.

Ultimately, it wasn’t his coming out party.

He was rarely used after that performance, though he did have a rushing touchdown in Week 16 at Acrisure Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals and then hauled in a touchdown late in the Steelers’ Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Though he was a bit frustrated with the lack of usage and opportunities down the stretch, Austin enters Year 3 raring to go in a new offense for the Steelers under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

With the Steelers lacking a true No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens, there is an opportunity in front of Austin to carve out a larger role alongside rookie Roman Wilson, pushing veteran free agent additions Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller in the process.

After playing at hyper speed in Year 2, Austin has the game slowing down for him. That could help him develop overall as a complete receiver, potentially unlocking a strong third NFL season for the former Memphis star.