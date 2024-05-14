Buy Or Sell: Payton Wilson Will Earn Starting Job As Rookie

Buy Or Sell: Payton Wilson will earn a starting job as a rookie.

Explanation: The Steelers used a third-round pick to draft Payton Wilson, an older player with durability concerns. One imagines, even if they don’t share other teams’ assessment of his prognosis, that they want to play him earlier in his career if they can. But the Steelers already have Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, with Cole Holcomb a possibility later down the line.

Buy:

Payton Wilson is an NFL-ready player, and the simple fact is they drafted him for a reason. The Steelers believe they need the type of athlete they find in Wilson at the position. Yes, they signed Patrick Queen, but they’re obviously not content with Elandon Roberts as Plan A.

The Steelers were already in the process of phasing Roberts out last year with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. Were it not for injuries, he may have only played 300-350 snaps last season. In Queen and Wilson, however, they have two every-down players.

And Queen and Wilson don’t have some of the limitations you might arguably have with the others. Both of them are all-around players who can play the run, cover, and rush the passer. With last year’s group, you spent more time picking niches. If Wilson is up to speed, he’ll play the majority of the snaps, and they’ll struggle to get him off the field once they let him on.

Sell:

Ah, it must be May, because every rookie is still an All-Pro. Is Payton Wilson the next Jack Ham or the next Myles Jack? It’s too soon to say. But what we know for sure is that the Steelers have two very reliable and experienced veterans at inside linebacker.

Let’s not pretend this is a question: Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts are your full-time starters. Payton Wilson could potentially earn a rotational role in passing situations, but you’re not replacing Roberts’ intelligence, instincts, and leadership.

