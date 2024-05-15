Browns’ Social Media Takes A Trashy Shot At Steelers

One of the best parts of the NFL’s schedule release day is how teams’ social media accounts find the best ways to hype their schedule. Some teams even have fun providing a refresher of their opponents prior to the official release. That’s what the Cleveland Browns did on Wednesday afternoon, and of course, they saved their “best” shot for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not the first time the Browns’ social media has tried to dunk on the Steelers in the last year. Last Thanksgiving, the Browns took to X/Twitter with a photo of Myles Garrett sacking then-Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to demonstrate the effect of turkey leading to sudden-onset naps.

I’d argue that the Browns signing former Steelers LB Devin Bush this offseason makes people yawn more, but that’s beside the point. The point is that the Browns couldn’t do better than photographing their modern-day trophy case to compare to the Steelers.

No, wait, that’s simply a physical representation of the Browns’ record against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. When the Steelers beat the Browns on Monday Night Football early in 2023, that marked the 20th straight time the Steelers beat the Browns at home in the regular season. As former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said after the game, “Some things never change, eh Cleveland?”

Oh, I’m sorry, that’s where they threw all that money into when they gave QB Deshaun Watson that big contract. I mean, what would Watson have to do to make that five-year, $230 million contract seem even remotely reasonable at this point?

In all, it’s a fairly “meh” attempt at humor. They did have a few funny ones, including a picture of Kermit the Frog curled up in a fetal position for the Kansas City Chiefs. Captain Jack Sparrow looking surprised and saying “whelp” for the Las Vegas Raiders was pretty good, too.

But trash? Really? That is the best you can do? I guess that is what jealousy will do to you over time.