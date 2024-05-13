Browns Sign Another QB, Now Have Five On Roster

Their plan seems unclear but it’s not stopping the Cleveland Browns from loading up on quarterbacks. Sunday, they added a fifth to their 90-man roster, signing rookie QB Jacob Sirmon following a tryout with the team.

Sirmon now slots as the team’s No. 5 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Undrafted out of Northern Colorado, Sirmon had a zig-zagging college career. After being recruited to the University of Washington, where appeared in one game, he transferred to Central Michigan for the 2021 season. Throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions there, he switched again to Northern Colorado. A backup in 2022, he started in 2023. His numbers weren’t pretty, Sirmon throwing more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight). More positively, he had better production against Washington State, completing two-thirds of his throws with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He earned an invite to Cleveland’s minicamp, the Browns needing arms to get through their three-day weekend with their other four quarterbacks ineligible. His size probably helped, standing in at 6041, 235 pounds, and he has NFL bloodlines. His uncle is Peter Sirmon, who spent seven years in the NFL, while Jacob’s cousin, Jackson, was also draft-eligible this season and signed with the New York Jets as an UDFA.

Why a fifth quarterback? It’s worth noting Watson and Thompson-Robinson finished their seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and hip injuries, respectively. Both could be held out of or limited during May and June’s OTAs and minicamps, requiring another quarterback to run practice. If the Browns’ sessions are anything like the Steelers, they use three quarterbacks during team sessions, each getting four reps.

And I’m sure an analytical-thinking front office like Browns GM Andrew Berry’s puts a high priority on having as many talented arms to evaluate. It’s why they stockpiled veteran quarterbacks, signing Huntley after adding Winston earlier in the offseason. It should insulate them against the quarterback injuries they dealt with a year ago when they started five quarterbacks. Just like Pittsburgh loading up on inside linebackers, injuries at a position leave mental scars in a front office’s mind, not wanting to go down that road again the next year.

Given the Browns’ veteran depth, it’s doubtful Sirmon will make the 53-man roster. Even landing on the practice squad is a stretch. But for a quarterback from Northern Colorado who had more turnovers than touchdowns and completed under 60 percent of his passes, landing on an NFL roster in any capacity is a job well done.