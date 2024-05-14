Browns Claim Ex-Steelers OT Kellen Diesch

Kellen Diesch was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, but he’s staying in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns have claimed Diesch off waivers and added him to their 90-man offseason roster.

We've claimed T Kellen Diesch via waivers and signed WR Jalen Camp 📰 » https://t.co/gGO0DvpFoY pic.twitter.com/AMbbXUc0yL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2024

Diesch, an undrafted free agent of the Miami Dolphins in 2022, spent all of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad. Signed to a Futures/Reserve deal after the team’s season ended, he participated in the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp this weekend. Evidently, the coaches didn’t like what they saw, the Steelers waiving Diesch yesterday.

An athletic tackle without great length from Arizona State, he’s yet to appear in a regular-season game. Cleveland will be his fourth NFL stop after spending time with the Dolphins, Steelers, and Chicago Bears. In preseason action, he’s primarily spent time at left tackle though he’s picked up a handful of snaps on the right side. Diesch will fight for a practice squad spot in training camp later this year.

As the Browns’ tweet also notes, the team signed WR Jalen Camp. He spent one week on the Steelers’ practice squad last September and into October before being released.

Pittsburgh has 88 players on its 90-man roster. With UDFA linebacker Julius Welschof an international exemption, the Steelers can add three more players to their offseason roster.