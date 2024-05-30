Breer: Justin Fields Is Better ‘Personality Fit’ For Steelers Than Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two quarterbacks who could compete for the starting job this offseason in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Despite Wilson’s pedigree as a former Super Bowl champion and Mike Tomlin putting him in “pole position” to start, there’s still debate over who’s the better fit. On The MMQB NFL podcast, NFL insider Albert Breer believes that Fields is the better fit for the Steelers due to his personality and preparation.

“I also think, personally, that the personality fit between Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin, and Arthur Smith might not be ideal. And I think the personality fit between Arthur Smith, Mike Tomlin, and Justin Fields is ideal. And I think if any of the stuff with Russell Wilson happens, and it starts to wear on those guys, I think they’re gonna look over at Fields and see a guy who is militaristic in his ability to prepare and is going to do anything it takes to help the team win, including putting his body on the line.”

Breer added that he thinks the Steelers will eventually review their personnel and decide that Fields makes “more sense” for them.

For what it’s worth, Wilson has ingratiated himself well with his teammates, taking the offensive line out to a Pirates game and out to dinner along with Fields. So far, the concerns about his personality haven’t shown themselves in Pittsburgh, but it’s also still early, with phase three of OTAs just beginning last week. But if those concerns do end up becoming a problem down the line, the Steelers could turn to Fields as someone who’s started in the past and can create with his legs.

Given that Pittsburgh’s receiver room currently isn’t anything special outside of George Pickens, having someone who could benefit the Steelers as a runner at the quarterback position in Fields could be an intriguing possibility for Pittsburgh. The offensive line is revamped and the team could have a run-heavy scheme with Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, and turning to a quarterback who can help amplify and further the run game is a realistic possibility.

I do think it’s hard to see Fields winning the job outright in training camp and the preseason. Wilson would have to struggle to lose the job, which wouldn’t bode well for the Steelers. But anything can happen. If Fields really stands out throughout practice, he could pull ahead and take the pole from Fields, especially if Wilson does end up rubbing people the wrong way with his personality.