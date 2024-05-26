Bleacher Report Tabs Patrick Queen As Most ‘Dangerous’ Steelers Addition For 2024

The Steelers have been active this offseason, adding several impact players on both sides of the ball. However, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report, no addition will be more impactful than linebacker Patrick Queen.

In a recent article where Fowler went through every team’s most dangerous new addition, he highlighted Queen as the move to watch.

“High-level linebacker play and the Pittsburgh Steelers have remained synonymous for years,” wrote Fowler. “This season, free-agent addition Patrick Queen will captain the front seven in Pittsburgh.

“Queen made his first Pro Bowl last season after racking up a career-high 133 tackles with the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll now be tasked with leading a linebacking corps that will also feature third-round pick Payton Wilson, an electric downhill defender out of NC State.”

Queen figures to fill an important position of need for the Steelers who are looking to rebound from an injury-riddled 2023 at the position. The group that started the year with Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb, ended with Myles Jack and Mykal Walker as two featured players.

Roberts, the only player from the initial group that left the season unscathed, is slated to start next to Queen in 2024.

Queen, who comes to the Steelers by way of AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, is poised to be an upgrade over last year’s cast of characters, even before injuries.

His play last season was recognized by Pro Football Focus as well, earning the highest grade of this career at 73.1, a far cry from his rookie grade of 29.7.

Queen figures to pair nicely with the aforementioned Roberts on the team. While he is a strong and patient run defender, Queen’s strength in coverage figures to be what the team covets the most. With plus speed, once running a 4.5 at the 2020 NFL Combine, Queen has the ability to carry both tight ends and running backs in coverage, something the Steelers will surely welcome in 2024.

Fowler mentioned Payton Wilson as another potential impact player at the linebacker position. As a player who also makes a living on his speed, Queen’s experience and mentorship should also be a vital addition to the team.

With Queen, Wilson, Roberts and eventually a returning Holcomb to the team, expect what was once a weakness for the Steelers in 2023 to become a strength in 2024.