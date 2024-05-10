‘Big Shoes To Fill:’ Mason McCormick Talks Wearing David DeCastro’s No. 66

Though he’s been a Steeler for barely two weeks, Mason McCormick knows the reputation that comes along with his new jersey number. Wearing No. 66, David DeCastro’s old number, McCormick told reporters he’s fully aware of the legacy he’s replacing. At least in number.

“I have heard a little bit about it,” he told reporters via Steelers.com when asked about his jersey digits. “I heard I got some big shoes to fill. And that’s super exciting.”

McCormick clearly isn’t backing away from the expectations. More similar to Troy Fautanu, DeCastro was the team’s first-round pick in 2012, going lower in the draft than projections and the last West Coast college prospect the team had taken in the first round prior to Fautanu. After battling injury as a rookie, DeCastro turned into one of the NFL’s best guards, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro before ankle problems shortened his career.

A punishing run blocker with tons of experience, McCormick didn’t get his phone call until early on Day 3, the team’s fourth round pick. While McCormick will keep his goals high, expectations out of the gate are lower than they were for DeCastro. Pittsburgh’s starting guards of James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo are set in stone entering the spring meaning McCormick is set to begin the year as a backup.

But o-line depth is valuable and can be quickly tested. Pittsburgh has been incredibly fortunate to avoid serious or multiple offensive line injuries the past two seasons, but sheer law of averages suggests that luck will run out. That could push McCormick into a role sooner than expected.

“I’m ready to do whatever it takes to get on the field,” he said. “I’ll play either guard spot, center, whatever it takes. I just want to help this organization in any way I can.”

That could include reps at center. McCormick noted he was the backup center in college and had South Dakota State’s starter gotten hurt, he would’ve shifted over. Pittsburgh worked him out as such shortly before the draft and though Zach Frazier’s selection makes him a clear favorite to start, the Steelers like to make their backups as versatile as possible. Friday, McCormick played right guard and the Steelers will likely have him work at guard this spring before considering center come training camp.