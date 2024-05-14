Bengals To Face Chiefs In Week Two

We’re getting a slow drip of NFL schedule leaks before the full reveal tomorrow night, and the NFL revealed this morning that the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. With the Steelers slated to play Kansas City once this season and Cincinnati twice, we can cross Week 2 off the list for when those games could occur.

Burrow and Mahomes meet again in Week 2. 🔥 📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uYJfnPhyKx — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2024

It will be the second straight matchup against an AFC North foe for Kansas City, which will open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. It will also be a rematch of the 2021 and 2022 AFC Championship Games. Cincinnati came out on top in overtime in 2021, while the Chiefs won at the end of regulation in 2022. The two faced off in Week 17 of this past season, but with Joe Burrow injured, Kansas City took home a 25-17 win.

Burrow versus Mahomes pits two of the best quarterbacks in the league against one another early in the season, and it’s in a prime slot at 4:25 p.m. on CBS, with Tony Romo and Jim Nance likely to be on the call as CBS’ top broadcast team.

We haven’t had any announcements about the Steelers’ schedule yet, although we can narrow down their Week 1 opponents and now we can pare down their Week 2 opponents with Kansas City and Cincinnati off the list. The Bengals, however, could still be a possible opponent in Week 1 for the Steelers, a game the Steelers surely would want to win and make one of their divisional foes try to avoid an 0-2 start against the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions.

It’s a fun matchup between Cincinnati and Kansas City that’s developed into a little bit of a rivalry, and if both sides are at full strength, it’s going to be a good one to watch, as long as it isn’t right up against Pittsburgh’s Week 2 game.

We’ll find out the entire NFL schedule tomorrow, but there may some more game announcements that come out throughout the day as the league looks to build some hype for the schedule release.