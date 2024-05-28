Arthur Smith Will Unlock Steelers’ Potential, Connor Heyward Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting on new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to be the answer the team is looking for. While players ultimately execute, it’s obvious the team has been hamstrung by inexperienced and ineffective coordinators for several seasons. Randy Fichtner was humble and allowed Ben Roethlisberger to run the show but didn’t elevate many in the offense. Matt Canada was a weight around the team’s ankles. It’s why the team pivoted to an external and battle-tested coach in Smith, a successful offensive coordinator coming off three tough years in Atlanta.

For Connor Heyward, Smith’s return to OC is exactly what the Steelers need. Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s OTA practice, Heyward said he likes how Smith’s offense is coming together.

“His big emphasis is bringing the force to them. Not having the defense dictate the line of scrimmage. Take the fight to them,” he said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker.

TE Connor Heyward believes Arthur Smith’s offense is going to open up a lot of opportunities for the #Steelers playmakers. “We’re very versatile in our room alone. … I think this year, we’re gonna be able to untap a lot of potential.” pic.twitter.com/JZHedRFWDR — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 28, 2024

A former college lineman, Smith’s offenses are built around the ground game. He led the league’s must successful rushing attack during his two-year OC stint in Tennessee. RB Derrick Henry had his two best seasons under him, including a 2,027-yard campaign in 2020, the fifth-most rushing yards in an NFL season.

Numbers in Atlanta weren’t as gaudy, but the focus still existed. Despite finishing 7-10 in 2023, the Falcons ranked third in rushing attempts as rookie Bijan Robinson rushed for almost 1,000 yards and 4.6 yards per carry.

Smith brings that mentality to Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ offense is built in similar fashion, its strengths in the offensive line, running backs, and a deep tight end room.

“With the guys we have up front,” Heyward said via Becker, “the tight end room of Darnell, MyCole, myself, Rodney, and Pat, we can do that. When we get in all those different personnels, we’re going to use that to our strength. We’ve very versatile in our room alone.”

The Steelers have routinely invested in its tight ends over the last several seasons. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington were Day 2 selections while Connor Heyward was taken on the third day. Rodney Williams quietly carved out a role last season on special teams while Smith brought over MyCole Pruitt from Atlanta, an experienced in-line blocker. Combine that with the other offensive areas of focus, most notably improved quarterback play, and Heyward thinks the offense can break through.

“I think this year we’re going to be able to untap a lot of potential,” he said.

The Steelers’ scoring offense has finished in the 20s three years running, bottoming out at 28th last season. They haven’t finished in the top half since 2020 and been outside the top 10 since 2019. With an aging defense in need of capitalizing now and the organization feeling the pressure of a prolonged postseason victory drought, Heyward’s production needs to come true.