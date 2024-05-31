Are All Of Steelers’ WRs For 2024 Already On The Roster?

Are the Steelers’ wide receivers for the 2024 season already on the 90-man roster?

The wide receiver position is one of the biggest conversations surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. That has been true since they traded away starter Diontae Johnson, having since failed to secure an equivalent talent. While it seems they gently pursued some trade avenues, thus far they haven’t made any bold moves.

The Steelers’ most significant move at wide receiver came in the draft, using a third-round selection on Roman Wilson. Wilson is not a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver, however, nor an automatic contributor from the get-go. Yet he may prove himself capable of a significant early role during the offseason process, for which we will watch.

What is on the Steelers’ roster is an assemblage of veterans. From Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins to Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims, they do have NFL experience. Scotty Miller also played a full year under new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in 2023. Jefferson spent part of the 2023 season on that roster, as well.

But many, including most beat reporters, seem confident the Steelers will make a significant move at the position before the start of the regular season. Will they ultimately land Brandon Aiyuk via trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Will they reunite Russell Wilson with Courtland Sutton out of Denver?

Even if they don’t, there are other wide receivers around the league. And we’re not necessarily talking about 600-snap contributors. I’m simply asking: of the wide receivers the Steelers will carry into the regular season, are all of them currently on the 90-man roster? Barring injury, I’m not sure I’m convinced that is not the case.

What kind of wide receiver talent do the Steelers believe they need to run Arthur Smith’s offense? And do they believe that Roman Wilson will be ready to be a major contributor in that offense immediately? I think those are the two important questions to answer right now. They have a bunch of No. 3-4-type wide receivers with whom they can get by.

