Analyst Believes Steelers Are ’11- To 12-Win Team’ With Average Quarterback Play

Quarterback play is so incredibly important in the NFL, especially good quarterback play. The Pittsburgh Steelers have found that out in recent years.
With strong team and a good supporting cast around the quarterback position in recent years, the Steelers have found a way to overcome some poor QB play, winning 40 games in the last four years.
Now, with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the hope is that the Steelers can get some improvement in QB play, which could really unlock their potential, even if that quarterback play is nothing more than league average.
For The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who appeared on The Athletic Football Show with Robert Mays Thursday morning, if the Steelers can just get league-average play out of Wilson or Fields, Pittsburgh is an 11- to 12-win team in 2024.
“You’re not supposed to be able to win 40 games over four years with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league and they’re doing it. So my question is, if they get average quarterback play from Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, whoever it is…I think this is an 11- to 12-win football team with how they’re built,” Ruiz said regarding the Steelers ahead of the 2024 season, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “I don’t think they have 11- to 12-win talent, like from the outside looking in, from like the 30,000-foot view. But I think if you combine the coaching, the defensive pieces, the defensive line, the front seven specifically with what they might be able to do in theory with that offense, I think this is a team that can win a lot of football games and make the playoffs comfortably.”
On paper, this appears to be a solid football team overall. Yes, there are still questions at the receiver position behind George Pickens and the cornerback depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, but top to bottom this has the makings of a strong overall roster.
Like always in today’s NFL though, it comes down to quarterback play.
In recent years, the Steelers have been able to overcome poor play from the end-of-career Ben Roethlisberger and the first two years of Kenny Pickett’s career. The Steelers were even able to overcome — at times — dreadful play from Mitch Trubisky.
Late last season after Mason Rudolph took over in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers showed that with average quarterback play or better, they could be a very tough team to play against.
The hope now with Wilson and Fields is that they can play at Rudolph’s level or better, especially under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, unlocking another level to the Steelers, making them more balanced and more dangerous.
Over the last few seasons the Steelers have been able to overcome poor play under center thanks to coaching on the defensive side of the football, not to mention head coach Mike Tomlin. But now, entering the 2024 season, with two experienced quarterbacks — especially Wilson — just getting league average play and having them play within Smith’s structure should be good enough to elevate the Steelers, at least in Ruiz’s eyes.
“Now, when you get into the playoffs, I’m done with them. I don’t think they can win the game in the playoffs, but I think they can win, they could be a good regular-season team. They could be a regular-season team that we’re at least talking about as a contender,” Ruiz said.
That very well could be the case.
It will all come down to quarterback play once again.
