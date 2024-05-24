Alex Highsmith: Logan Lee Will Bring ‘Lot Of Intensity’ To Steelers’ Defense

Adding defensive line depth was one of the bigger priorities for the Steelers this offseason, and after signing Dean Lowry in free agency, the team drafted Iowa DL Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. A converted tight end, Lee can play up and down the line for Pittsburgh, and OLB Alex Highsmith thinks Lee is going to bring a lot of intensity to Pittsburgh’s front.

“He’s been good so far, coming in, seeing some of his tape, I think he’s gonna bring a lot of intensity, a lot of production to our defense,” Highsmith said via Steelers.com. “And so I’m just excited to see how he progresses, how he’s able to help us as a D-line and help us as a defensive unit.”

Lee tallied three sacks in each of his last three seasons at Iowa, and also racked up 18.5 total tackles for a loss over that time frame. He’s a player Pittsburgh had a lot of interest in throughout the pre-draft process, as Lee met with Karl Dunbar at the NFL Scouting Combine and scout Jim Ward attended his Pro Day at Iowa. He needs to add some bulk though, as he weighed in at just 281 pounds at the Combine.

Lee has a great motor, but his upside as a pass-rusher, at least as a rookie, is a little bit limited as he needs to continue to work on his technique. But that motor and intensity could play well in a depth role, as Lee isn’t expected to see all that many snaps as a rookie. He’s a similar player to Lowry in many aspects, as both are better against the run and are good at controlling the gaps they need to control.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Lee’s role evolves throughout his time in Pittsburgh and if he can develop into a solid contributor. He might not ever be an every-down starter, but the potential is certainly there for him to wind up as a solid rotational depth piece for years to come. Right now, Pittsburgh has a number of players who can fill that role, and Lee fits in the same category as guys like DeMarvin Leal and Isiahh Loudermilk as it stands now. But the potential for a bigger role is there if he can improve his technique and hand usage, especially with the motor and intensity he plays with.