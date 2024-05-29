2024 Stock Watch – DB Ryan Watts

Player: DB Ryan Watts

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A rookie sixth-round pick, Ryan Watts is already working at multiple positions. The defensive back has talked about the fact that he is taking reps at both cornerback and safety. While his primary duty as a rookie would be special teams, the flexibility strengthens his case for a roster spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not handing rookie sixth-round draft pick Ryan Watts a roster spot. What they are doing, however, is empowering him to go out and earn one. That includes giving him the opportunity to showcase his capabilities at multiple defensive positions.

Nominally a cornerback, many project that Watts’ best position in the NFL is at safety. As he has said himself, the Steelers are giving him a good amount of work at safety during the spring. That gives him time to adjust to the role before training camp, where he will have to earn a job.

The Steelers arguably need more depth at cornerback than at safety, but it’s about who fits best where. If Watts struggles to play outside corner at the NFL level, he has the safety position to fall back on. At least he will if he shows he can make that transition, which is why the Steelers are giving him that chance.

Head coach Mike Tomlin preaches an ethos of “the more you can do” to his players. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a vet, a starter or a reserve. You only increase your value by demonstrating your qualifications at multiple tasks. But that’s especially important and valuable for young reserves like Ryan Watts.

After all, Watts is already contending with other young players much like himself. Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. are both taller second-year Day-Three draft picks vying for a roster spot. At least one or two should make the team, but getting all three on the roster may not be easy.

If Watts does earn a roster spot, it will likely be for his special teams play, first and foremost. But secondary to that, his ability to play two positions makes him and easier player to keep on the team.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion—any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.