Report: Pitt OL Matt Goncalves To Visit Steelers This Week

Pitt OL Matt Goncalves will have a pre-draft visit with the Steelers this week, according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

A name generating significant buzz — Pitt OT Matt Goncalves. Has 30s scheduled with 8 teams, starting with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers this week, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 2, 2024

While Fowler has it as a top-30 visit in his tweet, it will be a local visit as Pitt is a school designated for the Steelers as local. Therefore, it won’t count as one of the Steelers’ allotted number of pre-draft visits.

Goncalves suffered a torn plantar plate in his left toe that cut his 2023 season short after just three games, but he was at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl to meet with teams and there he said it would “mean the world” to stay in Pittsburgh and play for the Steelers.

“I really described to them what the city of Pittsburgh means to me and what it would mean for me to play with the Steelers. It would mean the world. I would do anything to go back and redeem myself to win for the city of Pittsburgh. You have no idea,” Goncalves told Steelers Depot at the Shrine Bowl.

Goncalves can play either left or right tackle and could be an option for the Steelers in the middle rounds if they doesn’t take a tackle early in the draft. With eight pre-draft visits reportedly scheduled, Goncalves is generating interest despite his injury cutting his season short and limiting his offseason work. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Goncalves measured in at 6062 and 327 pounds. He did not work out due to his injury.

The Steelers are also reportedly hosting USC WR Tahj Washington for a visit soon, as they prioritize wide receiver and offensive tackle so far as their pre-draft visitors. Both are certainly positions of need and likely will be addressed early in the draft.

From what we currently know, Goncalves will be the fourth offensive tackle the Steelers will host or have hosted for a pre-draft visit. The team also has four receivers as part of its list of pre-draft visitors, with defensive line being the next most popular position with three names currently on the list.

It makes sense to bring Goncalves in as a local visit, and the Steelers are doing the same with his Pitt teammate, CB M.J. Devonshire. With Goncalves likely going late on Day 2 or early on Day 3, he’s a good option if the Steelers want to double up on tackle or pass on the position early. His experience at right tackle means the team could look to him as a potential option there, likely not immediately but in the future, and then move Broderick Jones back to his natural left tackle position.

Goncalves is someone who stood out at the Shrine Bowl for always being loud and encouraging his teammates and coupled with his comments about wanting to play for the Steelers, he certainly would be a nice addition to the Steelers’ locker room.