Oddsmakers Pretty Certain Steelers’ First-Round Pick Will Be An Offensive Lineman

With the 2024 NFL Draft now just a few weeks away, the picture is becoming much clearer when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans. GM Omar Khan was able to address some urgent needs during free agency, providing two capable options at quarterbacks, a young and established inside linebacker, and a punter, among other things. If you ask the oddsmakers in Vegas, the Steelers’ draft plans are very clear: they are going to use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.

DraftKings sportsbook has released odds for which position each team is most likely to take with its first pick in the draft, and it has the Steelers with -215 odds to take an offensive lineman. Other than just looking at the roster and seeing clear needs at multiple positions along the offensive line, the pre-draft process has provided more clarity for oddsmakers to come to this determination.

For one, the offensive line coaches have been the most active position coaches for the team during the pro day circuit. OL coach Pat Meyer was at Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington to scout three players whom many have had going in the first round: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, and Washington OT Troy Fautanu. Assistant OL coach Isaac Williams has also been an active participant in the process with stops at Georgia State and the Big 12 Pro Day where he would have been primarily focused on OT Travis Glover and C Zach Frazier.

Outside of position coaches being present, a large contingent was at Duke’s Pro Day, presumably to scout OL Graham Barton. That group included OC Arthur Smith, VP of player personnel Dan Rooney Jr., and area scout Zach Crockett.

The team has also had four pre-draft visits reported so far with offensive tackles, including Fuaga, Glover, Amarius Mims, and Matt Goncalves. The interest has been very clear in the offensive line, but a little less clear when you try to narrow down which position along the line. Center is a more urgent need with no clear option on the roster, but it presents less value in the first round than a more premium position like tackle, and this is one of the stronger OT classes in recent memory.

The next most likely positions according to oddsmakers are WR (+300), CB (+380), and DL/Edge (+1200). That is a solid order of the most pressing team needs and could very well be the order of the Steelers’ first four or five picks, with a strong possibility of them doubling up on offensive linemen in the early rounds.

WR is another urgent need following the trade of Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. That trade also helped alleviate some of the urgency at cornerback with Donte Jackson coming to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Defensive line could be a sleeper to be selected higher than the oddsmakers have predicted. Cameron Heyward is in the final years of his career, Larry Ogunjobi is turning 30 years old this offseason, and though they signed some depth with Dean Lowry, he is turning 30 years old this offseason, too.

It isn’t a very deep DL class, but prospects like LSU DL Maason Smith and Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro could be solid options later on Day 2 of the draft.