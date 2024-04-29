Mina Kimes Latest Analyst To Sing Steelers Praises: ‘Freaking Hit This One Out Of The Park’

ESPN’s Mina Kimes is just the latest analyst to love what the Pittsburgh Steelers did during NFL draft weekend. For the second season, Omar Khan and the organization are receiving plenty of high marks for their draft haul.

On her Mina Kimes Show (Featuring Lenny), she believes Pittsburgh got all its picks right.

“Freaking hit this one out of the park, this team…just unbelievable blend of best player available meets need meets fit meets value,” she told guest Brett Kollmann. “I just look at all these picks and I love every single one of them.”

“[Troy] Fautanu, who I thought would go higher. Him and [Zach] Frazier are joining a Pittsburgh offensive line that they’ve worked on a lot and has gotten better but still has areas of need. Notably, left tackle.”

Fautanu was viewed as a top-10 or -15 player in the class and it appears Pittsburgh ranked him seventh on its board. Landing him at No. 20 without having to make a trade is tremendous value.

Kimes wondered aloud if the Steelers plan to play him at left tackle. Their plan is unclear, but Mike Tomlin was firm that Fautanu is viewed as an offensive tackle, not a guard or center like some draftniks thought in the pre-draft process. Now, the decision is whether or not to play Fautanu on the left side or flip him to right, moving Broderick Jones back over to left. Either way, the team will have a college left tackle playing on the other side.

“I think he’s instantly the best offensive lineman, will be, [in that building],” Kimes said.

An o-line is the sum of its parts and the Steelers have made heavy investments there in their last two draft classes, spending high picks on Fautanu, Jones, and second rounder Zach Frazier. Kimes noted the team’s obvious hole in the middle has been filled by a plug ‘n play type like Frazier.

Pittsburgh came off o-line in the third round, selecting Michigan WR Roman Wilson.

“He’s such a perfect fit for exactly what they need to pair with George Pickens,” Kimes said.

Wilson should be an effective slot receiver and make plays over the middle, though the Steelers still have questions about what they have on the outside to truly replace Diontae Johnson. Still, Wilson was good value and is a plus route runner and selfless player after playing in the Wolverines’ run-heavy offense.

Time will tell on how the Steelers’ class plays out. Some prospects will be better than expected, some worse. But grading the picks as they currently stand, Pittsburgh hit the right notes.