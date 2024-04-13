Bengals OL Coach Breaks Down 2024 Offensive Tackle Class

With just under two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, it is very clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for an offensive tackle. Of the 10 offensive linemen that have been brought in for pre-draft visits so far, seven of them have been tackles. And that list is mostly concentrated on day one prospects including Troy Fautanu, Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, and Tyler Guyton. Chances seem pretty good that their first selection in the draft will be at the tackle position, and more specifically in search of a right tackle with a desire to move Broderick Jones back to the left.

Bengals OL coach and run-game coordinator Frank Pollack joined In The Trenches with Dave Lapham on YouTube last month shortly after the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and offered up some of his thoughts on the tackle class. Georgia OT Amarius Mims is the player who has been linked to the Steelers the most, so let’s start there.

“He fits in that freak category. They shouldn’t make human beings that size that can move like him. He’s insane,” Pollack said. “He’s maybe a little bit limited as far as playing experience, so all his best football is all still to come and ahead of him.”

Mims didn’t participate in much of the pre-draft process, and even opted to just do position drills at a recent individual pro day, so we don’t have much in terms of testing numbers on him, but what he was able to do at the combine was impressive. At 6076, 340 pounds, with 36 1/8-inch arms, he was able to run a 5.07-second 40-yard dash. That is some freaky athleticism on top of a freaky frame. He only started eight games in college, so he is not a slam dunk prospect, but the potential is enough to take a chance on.

Another popular right tackle option for the Steelers is Alabama’s JC Latham. For what Mims lacks in experience, Latham has plenty. With 26 college starts at Alabama, he is battle-tested and presents a much safer floor than Mims.

“He is a huge man, and he’s a pretty smooth, athletic mover as well,” Pollack said. You’re shocked at what he weighs because he carries it so well. He’s firm, he is not loose and sloppy. He’s built thick, solid across the board…A lot of power. And then he puts his hands on you, another guy, he’s gonna displace you.”

Latham measured in at 6052, 342 pounds, with 35 1/8-inch arms. He chose not to do any testing at the combine and his pro day, but his tape shows a guy that can move well for his size. He is not the freak athlete that Mims is, but he still has plenty of size and length and would make an excellent addition to the Steelers roster at right tackle.

It is difficult to tell who might fall towards the bottom of the first round where the Steelers select in this talented tackle class, but this is a guy that could step in and start on day one to get Jones back on the left side. He could even be worth moving up a few spots for if he is still available.

Oregon State’s Fuaga is likely to be well out of reach for the Steelers at pick 20, but prospects fall every year and the team has shown plenty of interest in him. In addition to the pre-draft visit, they showed interest at the Senior Bowl and sent OL coach Pat Meyer to his pro day.

“He can get out on the edge real quick,” Pollack said of Fuaga. “He’s another guy that plays with maximizing his length and he’s physical. He might be one of the nastiest guys that you can watch on tape. When he puts his hands on you, you’re gonna move…And I don’t see him ever taking plays off, he’s always looking to punish somebody.”

Measuring in at 6056, 324 pounds, with 33 1/8-inch arms, he isn’t quite as large as the previous two players, but he was a first-team All American for a reason. He impressed at the Senior Bowl and had a solid day at the combine overall. He ran a 5.13-second 40-yard dash, and showed off explosion with his 32-inch vertical.

Oklahoma’s Guyton was initially a tight end, but converted to tackle in 2022 and played on the right side. Like Mims, he is not very experienced for a tackle that is projected to go in the first or second round, but he makes up for it with freakish size and athleticism.

“Great length. A guy who is still learning the craft, you could see that on tape,” Pollack said. “I was more impressed with what he was able to do at the Senior Bowl going against some of the better rushers in practice.”

With a 6076, 322-pound frame, and with 34 1/8-inch arms, he has a similar athletic and body type profile to Mims. He ran a 5.19-second 40-yard dash and showed off an insane 34.5-inch vertical at the combine. He has slightly more experience than Mims, but is almost certain to be available when the Steelers pick at 20.

It really is an embarrassment of riches at the tackle position in this year’s draft class. A lot of talent in the top round or two, and then plenty of promising prospects later on in the draft as well. The Bengals are also in need of a right tackle, and by the way Pollack was talking about some of these prospects, they could very well steal a prospect right out from under the Steelers at pick 18.