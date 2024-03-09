PFF Names Two Draft Fits For Steelers

As always, the NFL Draft can shape the futures of franchises. After a flurry of moves in the past few weeks which included releasing CB Patrick Peterson and C Mason Cole those two positions will likely become even more important come the draft.

Yesterday, Trevor Sikkema of PFF wrote an article listing an early round and a late round fit for each AFC tram and addressed both cornerback and center with CB Quinyon Mitchell in the early rounds and C Beaux Limmer in the late rounds.

“The Steelers added some youth into their secondary last year with Joey Porter Jr., but that shouldn’t stop. Mitchell would be perfect for the opposite JPJ,” wrote Sikkema. “They could also use some upgrades on the interior, and after a good draft season, Limmer could be a priority Day 3 player.”

Mitchell is a 6’o” 195-pound cornerback out of Toledo who played four seasons for the Rockets, breaking up 45 passes, intercepting six, and scoring two touchdowns. This past season, Mitchell broke up an impressive 18 passes. PFF gave Mitchell a 91.5 grade and has him down for allowing only 27 receptions and a passer rating of 51.1

Although Pittsburgh has CB Joey Porter Jr. right now they have a huge hole on the other side of him. If Pittsburgh cannot sign a cornerback in free agency or trade for one before the draft, the Steelers will have to use an early pick on a cornerback give how many great quarterbacks are in the AFC.

Steelers Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter did a draft profile on Mitchell breaking down his play.

Limmer is a 6’5″ 302-pound senior center out of Arkansas. In 2022 Limmer was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team for his play. PFF gave him a 74.5 grade last season and has him down for giving up three sacks on 422 pass-blocking snaps.

While Limmer would be a good pick-up in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft, with the release of Cole the Steelers need an instant quality starter, something that would be a tall task to ask of Limmer right now. If Pittsburgh can sign someone like C Mitch Morse in free agency then letting Limmer sit for a year or two before possibly taking over would make sense. However, if the plan would be to have Limmer start out of the gate that may not go well.

Steelers Depot’s Tom Mead broke down Limmer’s play in a draft profile back in February.