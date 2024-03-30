Kaboly Doesn’t Think Steelers Really Interested In Drafting QB Michael Penix Jr., Even In Round Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to host QB draft prospect Michael Penix Jr. in the coming week. Nobody really seems to be quite sure of what to make of it, and what it means moving forward. After all, they already signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields, even rounding out the depth with Kyle Allen.

But when you don’t have a proven franchise quarterback still in or near his prime, you have to keep your eyes and ears open. From at least that perspective, one can easily explain a pre-draft visit with a potential first-round quarterback like Penix. Still, local reporters aren’t buying it as serious interest.

“I don’t think it’s anything that they’re really interested in right now to be able to draft [Michael Penix Jr.], especially if he can go late first or early second”, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic yesterday told Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 The Fan. “Everything I’ve heard or know, it’s tackle, it’s center, it’s wide receiver, it’s cornerback”.

The Steelers have clear holes in their starting lineup on offense at center and receiver, with no serious internal option. They added a couple of budget wide receivers after trading Diontae Johnson, but are not full-time starters. They also hope to upgrade at tackle from Dan Moore Jr., who has served as their left tackle since 2021. All of that makes it difficult to conceive of them throwing an early pick at Penix right now.

“There are many different reasons why they could bring him in”, Kaboly said of Penix. “Number one is, maybe they didn’t get a chance to talk to him at the Combine [or] at the Pro Day. It might be something they might be interested in three or four years down the road”.

After all, the Steelers just acquired a former first-round quarterback going into his fourth season in Fields. They only gave up a conditional future sixth-round draft pick for the opportunity, as well, though they’re not likely to replicate the conditions that produced that favorable price tag.

What I found interesting in Kaboly’s comments was the notion that he still doesn’t see the Steelers being interested in Penix even in the second round—for which they would presumably need to trade up, nevertheless.

While Penix has a concerning injury history and is already older than most rookies, he has a lot of talent. His arm strength in particular is impressive, with enough mobility to suit the direction in which today’s offenses are heading.

But let’s say Penix slides all the way to the Steelers’ second-round draft pick at 51st overall. Do they really pass over him? Obviously, part of the equation is what other prospects are on the board, and they’ll likely still need a receiver. A lineman on other side of the ball slots nicely into that draft spot as well.