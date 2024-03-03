Interview: FSU QB Jordan Travis On Track For Recovery, Would Love To Play With WR George Pickens

One of the quarterbacks that would be getting a lot more attention in the 2024 NFL Draft class if not for a major leg injury at the end of November is FSU QB Jordan Travis. He was on his way to another stellar season in 2023 after breaking out in 2022 with 3,214 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns, including seven rushing.

In 11 games before his injury, he completed 207 passes on 324 attempts for 2,756 yards and 20 passing touchdowns, with another seven rushing touchdowns. He only threw two interceptions and led the FSU program to 11 straight wins before injury. Many thought FSU should have qualified for the College Football Playoffs — that is the type of season he was having.

He was asked at the combine how his recovery was going.

“At this point, just taking it day by day,” Travis said. “I got outta my boot about a week ago, so it’s pretty special. I’m so thankful. I wake up every single day, I look down at my shoes, and I’m so grateful. It’s been a journey for sure…I should be ready by May. That’s my goal, May [or] June, so I’m ready for it.”

As many players are at the combine, Travis was asked what makes him the best quarterback in this draft class.

“Just a guy that goes out and makes plays no matter what I’m given. I feel like I showed it throughout my career,” Travis said. “Always just going out and improving and making plays, a leader for the football team. I think that’s one of the biggest things. You have to be a leader for your football team. You have to get the guys around you to play for you, and at the end of the day, I’m a winner, so I’ve proven that.”

He came a long way during his time in college. He originally started out at Louisville in 2018 before transferring to FSU. A six-year player in college, it took him a while to earn a starting role. He was asked what area of his game improved the most over the years.

“I would say my passing and my leadership,” Travis said. “When I first got to Florida State everyone knows I couldn’t throw the ball five, ten yards in front of me accurately. But that was all in my mind. It was like a block in my mind and once I cleared that, everything opened up and I have so much more room to grow.”

At one point projected to be a day-two pick in the draft, most people have him sliding to day-three in the fifth round or so. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have one quarterback under contract in Kenny Pickett. They seem committed to him having the chance to begin the season again as the starter under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but they also said he would be challenged with competition.

With free agency a week away, that picture of competition will likely become clearer depending on the status of QB Mason Rudolph. If he chooses to go elsewhere, the Steelers will need to bring in two or three more quarterbacks. They typically carry four into training camp and three into the regular season. If they turn to the draft in the later rounds, they could do much worse than Travis.

He fits the description of what head coach Mike Tomlin likes in a quarterback with his mobility, and he won a lot of games as the leader of the FSU program. There might be interest on Travis’ part as well. I gave him his pick of any receivers in the NFL to play with.

“There’s a lot,” Travis said. “Davante Adams would be sick. George Pickens. There’s a bunch of guys I can name. A bunch of special talent up there.”

Out of all of those “special talents,” as he put it, Pickens was one of the first that came to mind.

It can be difficult to find a quarterback worth a draft pick in the later rounds, but one whose draft stock took a hit due to injury could be the perfect option, as his ceiling is higher than where his eventual draft selection will likely indicate.