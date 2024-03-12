Florio: QB Mason Rudolph Still ‘In Play’ To Return To Pittsburgh

Just when you think QB Mason Rudolph is out the door, he comes walking back in. While Rudolph’s 2024 home remains uncertain, the door evidently isn’t closed on a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers even after the organization agreed to terms with QB Russell Wilson.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Rudolph is “in play” to re-sign with Pittsburgh.

“Per a league source, Rudolph is still in play for Pittsburgh.”

Florio’s article adds no other insight to how real the odds are or circumstances in which Rudolph would re-sign with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has largely been adamant about wanting Rudolph back, though the organization’s tone shifted ahead of their Russell Wilson meeting and signing.

Despite an active quarterback market, Rudolph’s name hasn’t been mentioned or connected with any team. Dominoes at the position have begun to fall. Kirk Cousins agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons while Jacoby Brissett is headed to New England. The Minnesota Vikings, now in need of a quarterback, could make a run at Sam Darnold while the Denver Broncos are keeping tabs on Zach Wilson.

Throughout the offseason, there’s been few reports of where Mason Rudolph would end up if he didn’t return to the Steelers. Which means he could stay with the only NFL team he’s been apart of. But re-signing with Pittsburgh would slot him as the team’s third-string quarterback, a role he occupied in the 2022 and 2023 seasons until getting a chance to play to close out the ’23 season, leading the Steelers to the playoffs.

Rudolph played well when given the chance, his first significant snaps since 2021. He went 3-0 as a regular season starter, completing 74.3 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Twice, he led Pittsburgh to 30-plus points, something they hadn’t accomplished in a win since Ben Roethlisberger retired. While Rudolph struggled to start the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, he rallied the team and helped get Pittsburgh back into the game.

Valuing experienced quarterback depth and a desire to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, the Steelers would welcome Rudolph back with open arms. So long as it came at the right price, though Pittsburgh has little money invested in their quarterback room. Kenny Pickett is on his rookie deal and Russell Wilson is playing for the veteran minimum of just over $1.2 million, benefitting from offset language that puts the Denver Broncos on the hook for nearly his entire salary.

It was expected Rudolph would have some sort of market, even the chance to be a clear No. 2, but perhaps his market is again largely cold. Time will tell. But if he were to return to Pittsburgh, it’s sensible he will take his time and weigh his options before committing to the Steelers. With Wilson in the fold, the Steelers probably aren’t in a hurry to fill out all of their quarterback spots.