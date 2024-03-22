Buy Or Sell: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win A Playoff Game In 2024

Buy Or Sell: The Pittsburgh Steelers will win a playoff game in 2024.

Explanation: The Steelers managed to go 10-7 last year despite employing an offensive coordinator and multiple quarterbacks they essentially fired. Now with Arthur Smith running the ship with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, there is some cautious optimism. If they managed to make the playoffs last year with that offense, are they now in position to go further?

Buy:

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson are in a better position than they were a year ago. The latter could easily have his best season in years, and the Steelers definitely should as well. The quality of quarterback play has steadily declined for years, which can even be said of Ben Roethlisberger’s final seasons.

Wilson isn’t the savior, but he only needs to offer competence and limit mistakes. The Steelers have a run game, defense, and special teams to complement a serviceable quarterback. The Broncos made it work at times last year with a run-first offense, and the Steelers have a better running game.

Sell:

You’re not guaranteed to take steps forward just because you improve. Every year is different, starting with schedules, and the Steelers’ schedule is tougher this year. Start with the fact that you likely don’t play four divisional games against backup quarterbacks, as they did last year.

The Steelers’ likely best hope is winning the AFC’s top wild-card spot and facing the fourth-seeded division winner. They’re likely not winning the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens or Cincinnati Bengals, perhaps even the Cleveland Browns. And I’m not sure why anybody would feel confident about their ability to travel in the playoffs, given their recent history.

Can they win a playoff game this season? Certainly they can. Or things can turn out dreadfully. Both Wilson and Justin Fields have significant bust potential, and we don’t know how Arthur Smith’s offense works here. Meanwhile, the defense continues to age.

