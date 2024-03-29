2024 Stock Watch – DL Dean Lowry – Purchased

Player: DL Dean Lowry

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: A somewhat quiet signing—technically not yet official—Dean Lowry boosts the Steelers’ defensive line depth. A ninth-year veteran who spent his career in the NFC North, he is a former starter now working rotationally. The Steelers needed a player like him to boost their numbers and talent behind their starters.

The Steelers really struggled to hold down the fort along the defensive line without Cameron Heyward last year. I don’t blame them too much. They planned for such contingencies, but their plans didn’t work. DeMarvin Leal principally disappointed while filling in, which is why they now need to sign a guy like Dean Lowry.

Playing for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings (including under Brian Flores last year), you don’t need to project fit too much. Lowry also has an eight-year NFL resume against which to cross reference, including nearly 4,000 snaps.

The concern here is Lowry suffered a pectoral injury in November last year, limited to nine games. Pectoral injuries are tough to come back from at times, and his occurred somewhat late in the season. Presumably, the Steelers don’t sign him if they don’t feel comfortable with where he is and project to be medically.

In seven years with the Packers, Lowry started 80 of 111 games, registering 253 tackles. He also recorded 15.5 sacks with one forced fumble, one interception, and 16 batted passes. He is generally regarded as a stout run defender with some pass-rush ability but not a strength.

The Steelers already have Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, as well as 2022 second-round pick Keeanu Benton, along the front. They also committed to re-signing Montravius Adams, and still retain Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, on top of re-signing Breiden Fehoko.

It appears that once again they hope to create competition for the defensive line in training camp. Provided that he is healthy, however, I don’t anticipate any problems for Lowry in securing his place among the 53. Especially after losing out on Armon Watts in free agency, they needed another veteran like him to come in.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion—any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.