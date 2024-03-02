2023 Exit Meetings – OL Spencer Anderson

Like Spencer Anderson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Spencer Anderson

Position: Offensive Line

Experience: 1 Year

Spencer Anderson played all of two offensive snaps and another 26 on special teams as a rookie in 2023. As a consequence, you can reasonably gather, I don’t have too much to say about him. Still, some like Ray Fittipaldo mention his name as a possible candidate to play right tackle in 2024.

At the very least, we’re still a long way off from that. The Steelers have all of free agency and the draft to work out the offensive line room. But you also can’t dismiss the idea entirely out of hand. You don’t even need too many dominoes to get there.

Essentially, all you need is a weak offseason and a commitment to start Broderick Jones at left tackle. If the Steelers fail to sign a starting right tackle in free agency, they are stuck with the crapshoot of the draft. They certainly can find a right tackle who can start right away, but the board has to break properly. We’ve seen this scenario play out before. Just think about Kendrick Green starting at center in 2020.

So you invest in a center in free agency, let’s say, and then you don’t land a tackle until the fourth round. You still want to play Jones at left tackle, so what do you do? Dan Moore Jr. can’t make an easy transition to the right side. You can’t just flip your two starting tackles.

So you let the guys you have compete. And Anderson is one of the guys you have. Fittipaldo has also said that the Steelers seem to like him best at tackle. He brought up this scenario yet again on 93.7 The Fan yesterday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he knows anything of particular value. I don’t think it’s very likely Anderson is a starter in 2024. The Steelers should add a player from off the roster capable of starting. And if they don’t, we could easily see Moore remain at left tackle. Nobody has to like it in order to allow it to happen.