2023 Exit Meetings – DL Armon Watts

Like Armon Watts, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Armon Watts

Position: Defensive End

Experience: 5 Years

Armon Watts signed a one-year contract with the Steelers last season on a Veteran Salary Benefit deal. They guaranteed him, in terms of job security, nothing but the right to compete for a roster spot. But he earned his place, in part forcing the team to carry seven defensive linemen, a rarity for a 3-4 team.

One can argue they kept seven because they held onto others longer than necessary, such as Isaiahh Loudermilk. They evidently were not prepared to give up on him yet. The presence of several young players also encouraged them to retain a more experienced veteran.

Watts played three seasons in Minnesota and one in Chicago before joining the Steelers last year. He had a bigger role elsewhere, averaging 600 snaps the prior two seasons. In 2021, his final year with the Vikings, he recorded 46 tackles with five sacks and two fumbles.

While he has the typical build of a 3-4 defensive lineman, Watts is perhaps slightly stronger in the pass game. He loses the occasional battle as a run defender holding up against stronger offensive linemen, though not a huge issue.

All told, he played 273 snaps for the Steelers last season. He registered 15 tackles and split half a sack, with three quarterback hits. They stat line isn’t going to jump out at you, but he looked better than the numbers do.

Notably, he displaced 2022 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal in the rotation, the latter inactive for much of the final months. Watt’s playing time suffered in the final four games as well, but prior to that he regularly saw 15-plus snaps.

Going into the offseason, he is an unrestricted free agent once again, but his market likely stays put. The Steelers should manage to re-sign him on another Veteran Salary Benefit contract, but sometimes they prefer broader commitments. They may offer him a modest multi-year contract as they have for other one-year-deal free agents like Miles Killebrew who leave enough of an impression.