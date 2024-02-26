Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Running Back

Total Positional Figure: 5

Additions: 1

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Najee Harris: The Steelers have to decide if they want to pick up Harris’ fifth-year option. The value comes close to $7 million for 2025 and is guaranteed. After rushing for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, did he do enough? The bleak quarterback prospects probably play into his favor for keeping productive running backs around.

Jaylen Warren: Warren continued to emerge last season, totaling over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He scored four touchdowns while doubling his touches from his rookie season. The only question is if he gets an even bigger share of the work next year.

Alfonzo Graham: A rookie they signed from the HBCU Bowl a year ago, Graham suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. The Steelers waived him with an injury designation, and he reverted to the Reserve/Injured List.

Pending Free Agents:

Godwin Igwebuike: After finishing the season as a capable kick returner, I expect Igwebuike to re-sign. He is a restricted free agent, but the Steelers won’t tender him. They should be able to re-sign him on a Veteran Salary Benefit deal.

Additions:

Aaron Shampklin: The Steelers worked Shampklin out during training camp and signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January. He spent no time with the organization in between. They didn’t forget about him, so you can argue that says something.

Deletions:

Anthony McFarland Jr.: He opened the season as the starting kick returner but is now in the UFL. I don’t think the Steelers are bringing him back yet again.

Offseason Strategy:

I don’t see much of an overarching strategy here, at least for 2024. The Steelers have their two principal running backs under contract already. The biggest decision they have to make is picking up Harris’ fifth-year option. Whether they do or not, they still control him for next season. And they can still re-sign him in 2025 if they want to.

What do the Steelers do about the third running back spot? They haven’t done much with it lately. Igwebuike filled it for much of last season as a kick returner, and he could do it again. I can’t see them using a draft pick on a running back, at least before the final rounds at the earliest.

The fact of the matter is they already struggle to get enough touches to Harris and Warren as a combination. They don’t have enough to feed a third mouth, but at the same time, they hurt their depth. You want a third running back who could step up if somebody suffers an injury. What is Benny Snell Football up to these days?