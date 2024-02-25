Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Quarterback

Total Positional Figure: 2

Additions: 0

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Kenny Pickett: As it currently stands, Pickett is the only quarterback currently under contract for 2024. The Steelers mean to change that. They expect to go into training camp with four quarterbacks, with at least one serious challenger to Pickett for the starting job. At this point, they know that Pickett needs a challenge because his performance doesn’t dictate a free path to starting.

Pending Free Agents:

Mason Rudolph: Rudolph is the current local darling for navigating the Steelers into the postseason. He steered them to a three-game winning streak to end the regular season just as they looked lost. While his performance has taken on mythical proportions in some sectors, nobody disputes that he offered the best play from the quarterback position on the roster. The Steelers have already gone on record saying they wish to re-sign him.

Additions: N/A

Deletions:

Mitch Trubisky: The Steelers benched Trubisky following Pickett’s injury and his own uneven play in favor of Rudolph. You could read the writing on the wall at that point. If you’re the third quarterback and a veteran and making millions you will soon find yourself unemployed.

After beginning the 2022 season as a starter, he has suffered two demotions since then. The Steelers released him earlier this offseason in a move that surprised nobody expect perhaps for the timing of it. The decision was the right one, but now the question is what comes next.

Offseason Strategy:

Figuring out the quarterback position is priority No. 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. They want to bring in a challenger for Pickett. They also want Rudolph to be a part of that challenge. But if they re-sign Rudolph, are they done making moves? Could they potentially draft a quarterback high as well?

The reality is they need to add two significant quarterbacks because they value having three. But we don’t know how they intend to constitute that room. Will the Steelers sign two veterans, or will they leave one addition for the draft? Draft resources may be better spent elsewhere if they’re not targeting a potential starter.

There has been rampant speculation about them possibly pursuing a trade for Justin Fields. By and large, nobody has paid this serious attention who has any pulse on the team. Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins don’t feel any more likely.

If they don’t re-sign Rudolph, or if they want two veterans, Ryan Tannehill makes the most sense. His experience in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system provides immediate appeal. But there are also other names out there such as Gardner Minshew II and Jacoby Brissett, among others. One way or another, they will add a veteran to the roster. Then we will judge how serious they are about challenging Pickett.