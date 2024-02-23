Six Potential Steelers First-Round Fits Prior To NFL Combine

We’re still over two months away from the 2024 NFL Draft, but the first round is starting to take shape in regard to the prospects that we expect to see go inside the top 32 picks come April. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, their most glaring needs match up with several top prospects at those positions that could theoretically be on the board when Pittsburgh picks at 20th overall.

The Steelers could potentially look to select a quarterback in the first round, but depending if they choose to run it back with Kenny Pickett as their cemented starter for another season under new OC Arthur Smith or bring in a veteran via free agency, that would put that position on hold at least for another year. Thus, Pittsburgh will likely be looking at center, offensive tackle and cornerback as their top three roster needs heading into the draft as we sit here today, depending on what happens via roster cuts and free agency.

With that in-mind, there are six prospects that appear to be projected to go in Pittsburgh’s first-round draft range, according to Mock Draft Database. All six could fit what Pittsburgh is looking for, filling a key position of need, as well as matching that need with one of the top prospects at the position.

Offensive Tackle – JC Latham, Amarius Mims

When it comes of offensive tackles, Alabama OT JC Latham and Georgia OT Amarius Mims make a lot sense for numerous reasons. Latham is currently ranked No. 17 overall in Mock Draft Database’s Big Board ranking, which is a consensus of the top sites in the industry. Mims is currently ranked No. 23 overall, putting them both in striking distance for Pittsburgh.

Both come from dominant Power 5 programs in the SEC, where both Latham and Mims starred at right tackle for their respective schools, boasting impressive frames with great size, power, and athleticism for their size. Both guys are strong run blockers who have been steady in pass protection, earning rave reviews from Alex Kozora and myself in scouting reports. Both guys would allow Broderick Jones to slide back to his more-natural left tackle spot, giving Pittsburgh two bookend tackles as they continue to fortify the trenches on the offensive side of the football.

Center – Jackson Powers-Johnson

On the topic of fortifying the offensive line, Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson is another name that checks off every box for what Pittsburgh is looking for in a potential starter to man the pivot. Powers-Johnson is a dominant run blocker, using his blend of size, strength and athleticism to overwhelm defenders at the point of attack, as well as make blocks out in space, showing off his mobility on the run.

He also possesses a great anchor in pass protection, having routinely won his one-on-one matchups down at the Senior Bowl where he was arguably the best player in Mobile during the week. He also has a Power 5 pedigree as the consensus top center in the draft class and is a player Pittsburgh expressed a ton of interest in down in Mobile, making for a logical fit to fill a big position of need with their first pick.

Know there's a lot of love for Sedrick Van Pran & Zach Frazier as the #Steelers next potential center. Someone else to keep an eye on is Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. His power & ability to work in space would change the entire dynamic of PIT's OL. pic.twitter.com/dbBPwg5a5e — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) November 23, 2023

Cornerback – Nate Wiggins, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quinyon Mitchell

When it comes to cornerback options for Pittsburgh, the trio of Clemson CB Nate Wiggins, Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell all fit what Pittsburgh is looking for in a starter opposite Joey Porter Jr. All three guys are technically ranked right before Pittsburgh’s selection according to Mock Draft Database, but with Cooper DeJean and Terrion Arnold also in that mix, someone is going to get pushed down the board. Wiggins and McKinstry have that superb length with Wiggins standing 6-2 and McKinstry standing 6-1, while Mitchell still is plenty long, measuring in a 6003 at the Senior Bowl.

My scouting report on Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. High-end athlete and cover corner with two A+ effort plays in 2023. Someone I expect the Steelers to have plenty of interest in. #Steelers https://t.co/SXpZ6ROZ6o pic.twitter.com/6Zz0Xxdg0B — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 28, 2024

Mitchell dominated in Mobile as well, locking down receivers throughout the week as he showcased a good blend of press man and off-man/zone coverage, elevating his draft stock firmly in the first round. He doesn’t have that Power 5 pedigree, though, that McKinstry and Wiggins have, making his fit a little less clear given the “Blue’s Clues” the Steelers have left us over the years.

Still, Pittsburgh does love their MAC players, and the Steelers spoke with Mitchell at the Senior Bowl, meaning that if he gets a formal interview at the Combine, he should be considered just as much as the other two who fit what Pittsburgh is looking in in long, tall and fast corner that can matchup with big, physical receivers on the outside opposite of Porter.

There are other names, including OTs Tyler Guyton and Troy Fantanu, as well as IOL Graham Barton and CB Terrion Arnold, that could make good fits for Pittsburgh. But given the positions of need and the layout of the prospects ranked to go in the first round, it’s a good bet that one of the six names above will be on Pittsburgh’s selection card at 20th overall come draft day.