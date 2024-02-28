If Not Mason Rudolph, Who Do Steelers Bring In At QB?

If the Steelers don’t re-sign Mason Rudolph, then who do they bring in?

The start of the new league year is still a couple weeks away. I highly doubt we know before then where Mason Rudolph lands. While I question the popular narrative about his distaste for the organization, I have no doubt he wants to start. He does himself no favors by not at least testing the market and seeing what other teams are offering him.

The Steelers are on record saying they want to re-sign Rudolph. But even owner Art Rooney II acknowledged he may prefer to see an outside opportunity. So even if they really want to bring him back, they may have to settle for another option.

I don’t see Justin Fields or Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins coming here, especially after Rooney backtracked on trade comments. Many assume Ryan Tannehill is the quarterback they would like to bring in if they can’t retain Rudolph. It’s a connection that makes sense on paper, assuming that Tannehill wants to compete with Kenny Pickett. And that’s also assuming the Steelers actually have a competition.

But there are plenty of other names out there. There are the Gardner Minshews and the Marcus Mariotas of the world. Mariota, like Tannehill, has connections with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. There’s Drew Lock and Tyler Huntley, Joshua Dobbs and Sam Darnold.

None of these names sound very tempting, quite frankly. I don’t hear a name that sounds like franchise quarterback ringing in my ears. But beggars can’t be choosers, and if they don’t go after a franchise talent they won’t get one. Simple as that, really.

The Steelers supposedly want Pickett to have one more shot at proving himself, and that has to start with winning the starting job. But if you sign a player like Cousins or trade for Fields, you’re bringing in a replacement, not a competitor.

You can reasonably hold a competition with somebody like Rudolph or Tannehill or Minshew. But Rudolph is only an option if he wants to return and has no equally good or better offers. We won’t know that until at least the start of free agency, and we may have to wait on that to be sure.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?