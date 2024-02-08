Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Good afternoon, AK!

With the hiring of Arthur Smith, which player will benefit the most from it and which will it will be most disadvantageous for if you had to take an educated guess?

Alex: Hey Brian! That’s a good question. I’ve been rattling my brain trying to think about it, too. I think George Pickens could benefit. The playaction vertical shots. The middle of the field/YAC chances. He can be this team’s version of A.J. Brown. I don’t see the hire as a bad thing for Pickens. Now, will the QB play be good enough for him…a different story.

I kinda want to say Connor Heyward, too. Smith’s offense likes undersized, athletic tight ends who can move around. There’s questions about how Heyward fits as a blocker but he can be a chess piece, a Jonnu Smith type. Not quite that level but in that realm.

Also, the o-line. They’re going to love being physical and run the ball. The line in Atlanta and Tennessee seemed to love Smith’s mentality and demeanor. Which tracks considering Smith was a former offensive lineman. You don’t have many OCs who played up front in the NFL. It’s all QBs and skill guys.

Chad: Hello Alex, If in charge how would you deal with the QB situation we have? Do you like the idea of trading for Fields. I truly don’t know what would be best. Maybe packaging something big and moving up in draft? I really don’t know but I don’t believe the answer is on the roster.

Alex: I don’t want to trade for anyone. Find a QB through the draft. Draft and develop on a rookie deal. Easier said than done and good luck getting any of the top quarterbacks this year, all likely to go one, two, and three. But that would be my plan. The future of the franchise is in college. That’s my view of it right now.

How do you handle 2024? It’s tough. I understand them giving Pickett another shot. I’d just have a veteran on the ready not just because of Pickett’s play but his health. Not blaming him but he’s missed a lot of time.

Alex Gabriel: What is your take on the Steelers plans for helping Kenny (and presumably Mason) improve this season? Are they expecting Arthur Smith and a new offensive scheme to help Kenny develop as they’d hoped or is there more they can do?

Alex: Hello fellow Alex! That’s their hope. Any OC you hire is with the intent of helping your quarterback. That can be done in different ways and for Smith, the goal will be to develop a consistent and faster-starting running game to build play-action off it and chunk plays. Run the ball and life is easier on your QB and it’s fair to point out Pickett didn’t have that for most of his season starting until he got hurt.

And Smith turned around Ryan Tannehill. He went from Dolphins bust to NFL Comeback Player of the Year in one season. Sure, he had Derrick Henry but if Pickett can throw 55 touchdowns in two seasons under Smith, I don’t care how they look. Heck, he can throw 40 and it would be a huge improvement over what he’s doing now.

Jerry Reid: Hey Alex, a lot of talk will be going around about Pickett’s regression this past season without a lot of answers due to his injury so soon after Canada was fired. Is there data out there to potentially see a breakdown of how many of Kenny’s drives were stopped due to penalties and miscommunication? It seems like there were a lot compared to other teams.

Alex: Nothing I’m aware of. Penalties would be easier to look at than miscommunication, which really isn’t tracked. But I don’t have details on any of that, though I think it’s fair to say it was an issue from time to time. But it’s not a driving or leading reason why Pickett struggled or regressed.

Brian Tollini: AK, in your answer above you mentioned a few guys it could benefit, is there anyone you feel could be on the other end from the hiring?

Alex: Been thinking about that for an article, too. Calvin Austin comes to mind. Less of a third/slot receiver on the field. Not as many jet sweeps. Unsure of where he fits into this thing. That’s the one name sticking out to me right now.