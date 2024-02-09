2024 Free Agent Analysis – DL Armon Watts

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers DL Armon Watts. A five-year veteran, his signing attracted little attention on a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit contract. Yet he played a pretty consistent role for most of the season, active for 15 games and playing 273 snaps.

Player: Armon Watts

Position: Defensive Lineman

Experience: 5 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $1,092,500 (Veteran Salary Benefit deal reduced from $1,232,000)

2023 Season Breakdown:

I suspect those who paid any attention to Armon Watts on the field last season liked what they saw. At worst, perhaps they found themselves pleasantly surprised. He attracted little attention when he signed with the Steelers shortly before the draft. But he ended up making the 53-man roster and playing a considerable role. Even Pro Football Focus liked him.

That might not have been the case if not for Cameron Heyward tearing his groin off the bone in the season opener. Watts found himself inactive for that game, but he dressed for 15 of the final 16. The only other game for which he did not dress is the game in which Heyward returned from injury.

In all, Watts played 273 snaps, recording 15 tackles with half a sack and three quarterback hits. He did not record a fumble but does have three in his career. Surprisingly, he only has one batted pass, back in 2019.

A former sixth-round draft pick out of Arkansas, Watts has decent strength and athleticism. He took some time adjusting to what the Steelers asked of him, though, but made progress. He did lose snaps in the final games of the season, logging just 22 over the final three. Up to that point, he averaged around 20 snaps per game when he did play.

Free Agency Outlook:

Like the rest of the players on this list, don’t expect much of a market. Armon Watts signed a Veteran Salary Benefit contract last year on April 12 and he is unlikely to command any more than that this time around.

All to the better for the Steelers as it should hopefully make him easy to re-sign. At the very worst, he should continue to add competition to a room that needs it. With DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk underwhelming, the Steelers need to supplement with veterans.

Watts is not going to change many games, but he gives consistent effort. Sometimes his play strength leaves something to be desired, but he will carry out his assignments. And as best I can tell, he didn’t seem to be a hindrance in the room in any way. The fact that they dressed him often over Leal says plenty.