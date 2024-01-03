‘We Know How Valuable He Is’: Teryl Austin Not Concerned With Alex Highsmith’s Lack Of Sacks

Coming off an outstanding 2022 season that saw him record 14.5 sacks and turn that into a four-year, $68 million contract extension in the summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers, standout outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was expected to have another monster season in 2023, at least from a sacks perspective.

That hasn’t quite been the case. Highsmith has just 7.0 sacks on the season for the Steelers, but that hasn’t taken away from his terrific play for the Black and Gold whatsoever.

Outside of his 7.0 sacks, Highsmith has 65 pressures, two interceptions, one pick-six, and two forced fumbles on the season. He’s consistently made plays for the Steelers, there is no denying that. But for some, the lack of sacks is concerning.

Not for Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, though. Speaking with reporters Wednesday ahead of the Week 18 season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, Austin spoke glowingly about his fourth-year pass rusher.

“I think Alex is a pro. He understands that sometimes the sacks are there, sometimes they’re not. We know how valuable he is,” Austin said, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “The guy can get sacks, but he’s gotten interceptions for us and done multiple things for us. He knows his value, and he is not underrated in our room. And I think he’s got enough character and heart to stick with it and understand that, hey, sometimes they just go — they come in bunches.

“He didn’t get them as much as he would like, but he’s really done a good job.”

The sacks might not have been there this season, but Highsmith has been a force for the Steelers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Highsmith grades out at a 90.0 defensively, including an 84.6 as a pass rusher, a 78.6 as a run defender, and an 86.6 in coverage. Consistency has been huge for Highsmith this season. He’s had at least two pressures in 13 of 16 games, including five games of six or more pressures, and two in the last two weeks — both Steelers wins.

He has a complete pass-rush arsenal to work with, thanks to a tremendous ghost rush, an elite inside spin, great speed off the edge and improving power overall.

Sacks aren’t the be-all, end-all when it comes to being a complete defensive player. Highsmith has been a clear example of that this season, defending the run well, showing off great skills in coverage, and doing everything the Steelers ask him to do. He’s an incredibly valuable player for the Steelers, and he shows it time and time again.